Standard Bank Group's (JSE:SBK) Dividend Will Be Increased To ZAR6.90

Standard Bank Group Limited (JSE:SBK) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 18th of September to ZAR6.90. This makes the dividend yield 7.2%, which is above the industry average.

Standard Bank Group's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained.

Standard Bank Group has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Based on Standard Bank Group's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 56%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 22.0%. The future payout ratio could be 58% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from ZAR4.55 total annually to ZAR13.81. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. Standard Bank Group has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

We Could See Standard Bank Group's Dividend Growing

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that Standard Bank Group has grown earnings per share at 7.9% per year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

In Summary

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Standard Bank Group that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

