‘Stand up for yourself’: Grain Valley students hold rally after district bans LGBTQ signs

Matti Gellman
·5 min read

Thirteen-year-old Ash Elliott passed out rainbow stickers to a crowd gathered Friday in support of Grain Valley School’s LGBTQ students.

At least 50 people attended the event Friday evening at Armstrong Park in Grain Valley, which is about 23 miles east of Kansas City. Many held signs condemning the school board’s recent decision prohibiting teachers from hanging pride flags and signs labeling their classrooms as a safe space for LGBTQ students.

Elliott said he was bothered that the board made the decision behind closed doors.

It will also make finding safe spaces more difficult.

Overall he feels accepted at school, but a few teachers do not use Elliott’s preferred name or pronouns. He doesn’t always feel supported as a gender-fluid teenager, he said.

“Some of my classmates accept me,” he said, “some kind of ignore me.”

But if he’s bullied or called a slur, Elliott has never had to question where to turn for help, due in part to the signs teachers displayed.

He told friends a few days before the rally that if the treatment of LGBTQ students at Grain Valley worsens, he’d be there to defend them.

“I have a friend who was worried about getting bullied and I said, ‘Don’t worry. I won’t let anyone hurt you. I can protect you.’”

Elliott said Friday it felt good to see so many of his Grain Valley teachers and classmates show up decked in bright rainbow colors.

A crowd of more than 50 people attend a rally to support LGBTQ students in the Grain Valley school district Friday, April 29, 2022. District leaders recently made rules that forbid teachers from displaying any type of signs that show support for LGBTQ students.
A crowd of more than 50 people attend a rally to support LGBTQ students in the Grain Valley school district Friday, April 29, 2022. District leaders recently made rules that forbid teachers from displaying any type of signs that show support for LGBTQ students.

A number of former students also showed up to the rally to express support.

Dave Griffith, who graduated from Grain Valley High School in 2020, attended the event with a number of friends holding black and pink signs along Route AA.

Griffith said he came out at age 16. Revealing his identity in the small town was scary, he said, since there was not a lot of LGBTQ representation.

“Seeing more of those safe space stickers would have made me feel more comfortable,” he said.

When he heard about the school board’s decision, he said it felt like they didn’t understand their students.

“They’re not seeing how society is now,” he said. “They’re treating things like it was when they were young and need to get with the change.”

Now Griffith works at Duncan Academy, a daycare in Grain Valley, and marvels at the center’s entryway which is plastered in rainbow stickers. He’s also studying education at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and hopes that one day he can show his students they can be themselves.

Jennifer McCartney, who attended Grain Valley School in 1992, spoke briefly to the crowd and gave out hugs to passersby. She said seeing so many young people voicing their opinion on the board’s decision made her proud.

“We didn’t have this (support) when I was young. I did not have one safe space,” said McCartney, 48.

“If I did, it would have kept me from some really negative behaviors.”

During her senior year at Grain Valley High School, McCartney said she wore men’s suits to class almost everyday. The bullying and peer pressure grew so intense that it caused her to drop out before graduating, she said. She went on to earn a GED a few years later.

“This isn’t always an easy town to be gay in,” she said.

“You make a difference when you stand up for yourself.”

Grain Valley high school senior and student body president, Mia Powell addresses those gathered at a rally to support LGBTQ students in the school district Friday, April 29, 2022.
Grain Valley high school senior and student body president, Mia Powell addresses those gathered at a rally to support LGBTQ students in the school district Friday, April 29, 2022.

‘Safe space for all’

In email sent to Grain Valley school community members on Monday, the school board said they “received a concern about the display of cards and stickers by some high school teachers to signal students could feel safe approaching them regarding personal LGBTQ questions.”

The board directed administration to remove the cards and stickers, which may feature rainbows or text that reads, “Safe space for all.”

“Our goal is for every classroom to be a safe place for all students, not just in classrooms where teachers choose to display a particular sign,” officials wrote in the email. “We remain committed to providing professional development to help our staff create a safe, collaborative, and inclusive environment, consistent with our core beliefs, where each student feels a sense of belonging. The use of these cards, however, is determined to not be an appropriate step at this time.”

The decision was met with widespread criticism from parents and students alike.

Justice Horn, who is running for the Jackson County Legislature and serves on Kansas City’s LGBTQ Commission, attended a school in the district in 2011.

“I tried taking my own life because I was bullied for being gay while attending Grain Valley South Middle School,” he posted on social media on Tuesday. “My parents moved me out of the district.”

“This may seem small to some but to queer students who may feel like they don’t have a place, this means the world. This may save a kid from making a similar decision like I did because we didn’t have these.”

Horn attended Friday’s rally and said he looked forward to testifying at the listening sessions Grain Valley’s school board announced following criticism of their decision.

In the coming weeks, the 4,500-student district promised to host the sessions for those interested in voicing their feedback to administrators and the school board.

The decisions come as legislation across the country, and in Missouri and Kansas, targets the rights of LGBTQ youth, including proposals to ban transgender girls from participating in girls sports.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Joe Biden mistakenly refers to NHL commish as Gary 'Batman' at Bolts WH visit

    Lightning star Victor Hedman couldn't keep it together after U.S. President Joe Biden called Gary Bettman "Gary Batman" during Tampa's White House visit.

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Stanley Cup playoff preview: A look at some of the key storylines

    The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup inside the NHL's 2020 post-season bubble, then repeated last July following a pandemic-shortened campaign accented by one-and-done divisions based on geography. Despite some COVID-19 challenges, the league managed to pull off an 82-game schedule in 2021-22 and is now set to return to its usual playoff format. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the storylines with the league's second season primed to start Monday night: PRESIDENTS' TROPHY CURSE

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Fred VanVleet on injuries, Raptors reaching new levels, extension talks

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet speaks candidly about injuries, why the time is now for Toronto to hit a championship level and whether he is interested in contract extension talks with Raptors.

  • Drake Batherson's two goals lead Senators to 5-4 overtime win vs. Devils

    OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Tim Stutzle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. It was a rough night for Chabot and “D” partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals. Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam, staying focused heading into Game 6

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his team weathering each storm, Pascal Siakam's impressive game, Scottie Barnes' health and remaining focused heading back to Toronto.

  • Thad Young on Raptors being an ‘elite organization’, free agency priorities

    Thaddeus Young discusses why Toronto is one of the best organizations he's played for, why the Raptors can be scary going forward and what he will prioritize in free agency.

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • Gallant has Rangers headed to playoffs in first season

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers pointed to Gerard Gallant’s success as a head coach when he was hired last June to take over a team that was struggling to develop an identity during a three-year rebuilding effort. The veteran coach previously led Florida to the Atlantic Division title in 2016, Vegas to the Pacific Division title and the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season in 2018, and guided Canada from an 0-3 start to the gold medal at the world championships last year. Gallant has c