Stand with Turkey. Terrorism has no nationality, ethnicity or religion | Opinion

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu
On the evening of July 15, 2016, the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization (FETO) launched a bloody coup attempt against the people and the government of my country. Their aim was to establish a radical, fundamentalist regime, loyal only to their ringleader, Fetullah Gülen.

As FETO-affiliated army units left their barracks to occupy key locations, including the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, and as fighter jets and attack helicopters bombed strategic targets, including the Parliament, presidential compound and army and police headquarters; thousands of civilians took to the streets to stop this unprecedented and heinous coup attempt.

The plotters killed 251 innocent civilians and left thousands injured. On that night, the Turkish people defended democracy with their lives. This heroic response was something the conspirators did not foresee.

To understand what transpired, one has to understand the true nature of FETO. It was established in the late 1960s as a so-called “religious movement.” Under the guise of promoting education and inter-religious dialogue, it covered its malign intentions.

The well-planned and widespread infiltration by FETO members and converts into the army, law enforcement, judiciary and numerous government institutions — including my ministry — was carried out for decades clandestinely for an overarching plan, of which the final phase was unleashed on July 15, 2016.

Had the coup attempt succeeded, there would be a very different Turkey today. Democracy would not have existed, and fundamental rights and freedoms would have been suspended indefinitely. The nation would have fallen in the hands of an extremist government.

FETO not only controlled a significant portion of educational institutions, but also owned numerous financial institutions. Its bank accounts were fed by prominent FETO members in industry and commerce, as well as by officials and members of the public. Many innocent civilians also were manipulated, then lured into contributing to FETO’s finances. The enormous income driven from its schools around the globe was channeled into these accounts clandestinely, waiting for FETO’s ultimate move.

Following the bloody coup attempt, a resolute cleansing of the public sector, including government institutions and the military, as well as the private sector of all FETO-affiliated persons and companies was initiated. Some prominent conspirators have been apprehended. Others escaped justice and found refuge in foreign countries. The head of the FETO terrorist organization, Fethullah Gülen, still resides in the United States. Our government has been requesting his extradition to Turkey, as well as that of FETO members in European countries for years. Unfortunately, these requests have not yet been fulfilled.

On the other hand, elsewhere in the world, an increasing number of governments understand the danger this terrorist organization also poses to them and are taking the necessary steps. FETO is also engaged in illegal activities such as visa fraud, money laundering and arms trafficking. Consequently, FETO members are being removed from public and private sectors in many countries. Many schools affiliated with this terrorist organization abroad have been transferred to the Turkish Maarif Foundation. Today, Maarif Schools are functioning in many countries, providing excellent education worldwide.

The nature and scope of Turkey’s fight against FETO is no different than that exercised by other countries against organizations that had terrorized officials and civilians alike, and endangered democratic values, fundamental rights and freedoms. Turkey is doing what the respective countries in their fight against terrorism have done in the past. All procedures are in compliance with law.

Terrorism does not have a nationality, ethnicity or religion. This menace threatens all of humanity. Therefore, the response must be united and determined. No state has the luxury of differentiating between terrorists, and no terrorist organization can be classified as “useful” according to preferences.

FETO is responsible for the loss of hundreds of lives, as well as other grave crimes against the Turkish people. Six years after the July 15 coup attempt, Turkey continues its resolute fight against FETO, just as it continues its fight against the PKK, DAESH and other terrorist organizations.

We expect the international community to stand in solidarity with Turkey in the fight against terrorism.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Turkey.

