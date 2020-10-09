‘The Stand’ Trailer Gives Alexander Skarsgård the Spotlight as Randall Flagg

What does life after a weaponized virus decimates the majority of the population look like for the two factions of survivors attempting to go on, amid being on warring sides of good and evil? CBS All Access offers a glimpse in a new trailer for its upcoming nine-episode limited series adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Stand,” released Friday at New York Comic Con.

“The world is now a blank page, make your stand,” Whoopi Goldberg’s Mother Abagail says in the new trailer, which you can watch above.

Some roads are empty, while others are littered with abandoned cars, and one very important one leads to the Boulder Free Zone, where those who Mother Abagail called to came running to rebuild society. “All I know is we dreamed of her and she was real,” James Marsden’s Stu Redman says.

But while Mother Abagail is trying to keep as many people safe as she can, Randall Flagg aka the Dark Man (Alexander Skarsgård) is also trying to reach those left, in need of their devotion.

“There’s bitter days ahead — death and terror. The Dark Man grows stronger every day and soon he’ll destroy all who stand against him,” Mother Abagail says.

“The world is now a blank page and it is there you must make your stand,” she repeats, to book-end the trailer.

“The Stand,” based on King’s 1978 novel, comes from Benjamin Cavell, who serves as showrunner. Other executive producers alongside Cavell are Taylor Elmore, Will Weiske, Jimmy Miller, Roy Lee and Richard P. Rubinstein. Josh Boone executive produces and directs the premiere and finale episodes. Jake Braver, Jill Killington, Owen King, Knate Lee and Stephen Welke serve as producers. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

The cast also includes Odessa Young as Frannie Goldsmith, Jovan Adepo as Larry Underwood, Amber Heard as Nadine Cross, Owen Teague as Harold Lauder, Henry Zaga as Nick Andros, Brad William Henke as Tom Cullen, Irene Bedard as Ray Bretner, Nat Wolff as Lloyd Henreid, Eion Bailey as Weizak, Heather Graham as Rita Blakemoor, Katherine McNamara as Julie Lawry, Fiona Dourif as Ratwoman, Natalie Martinez as Dayna Jurgens, Hamish Linklater as Dr. Jim Ellis, Daniel Sunjata as Cobb and Greg Kinnear as Glen Bateman.

“The Stand” premieres Dec. 17 on CBS All Access and will release new episodes weekly, on Thursdays through early February 2021.

See some additional new images below:

