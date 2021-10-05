I Stand With SRK: Pooja Bhatt, Hansal Mehta React to Aryan Khan’s NCB Arrest

Several celebrities including Susanne Khan, Hansal Mehta, and Shashi Tharoor came out in support of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Aryan Khan who was arrested by the NCB in the cruise ship raid off the coast of Mumbai.

Susanne Khan, who is a close friend of Gauri, wrote that she stands by Gauri and Shahrukh, and Aryan is a ‘good kid’ who was at the ‘wrong place at the wrong time’.

“I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time, this situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt from Bollywood. It’s sad and unfair as he is a good kid. I stand by Gauri and Shahrukh,” Susanne wrote.

On Monday, Shashi Tharoor had tweeted, “I am no fan of recreational drugs & haven’t ever tried any, but I am repelled by the ghoulish epicaricacy displayed by those now witch-hunting @iamsrk on his son’s arrest. Have some empathy, folks. The public glare is bad enough; no need to gleefully rub a 23yr old’s face in it."

Hansal Mehta reacted to Aryan Khan’s arrest on Twitter and wrote, “It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble. It gets compounded when people begin to arrive at judgements before the law takes its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and to the parent-child relationship. With you @iamsrk.”

Actor Pooja Bhatt expressed her solidarity on social media, and tweeted, “I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass.”

After Aryan’s arrest, actor Suniel Shetty had told ANI, “The fact is, whenever there’s a raid, many people are taken. We assume that this child has consumed something, or this child has done that. The investigation is underway. Let’s give that child a breather.”

Aryan Khan was arrested along with actor Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha. A Mumbai court granted NCB custody of those arrested till 7 October. Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, and Gomit Chopra are also among those being investigated.

Also Read: 13 Arguments That Were Made in Court During Aryan Khan's Remand Hearing

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.I Stand With SRK: Pooja Bhatt, Hansal Mehta React to Aryan Khan’s NCB ArrestMasala Baingan: A Spice Bomb With a Blend of Curd . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.