'Will Stand by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi': Sidhu After Quitting as Punjab Chief

Days after resigning as the chief of the Congress party in Punjab, Navjot Singh Sidhu wrote in a tweet on Saturday, 2 October, that he will stand by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi irrespective of his post.

"Will uphold principles of Gandhiji and Shastriji...post or no post will stand by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi (sic)."

Will uphold principles of Gandhi Ji & Shastri Ji … Post or No Post will stand by @RahulGandhi & @priyankagandhi ! Let all negative forces try to defeat me, but with every ounce of positive energy will make Punjab win, Punjabiyat (Universal Brotherhood) win & every punjabi win !! pic.twitter.com/6r4pYte06E — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 2, 2021

