A Stand to Protect Your Soap Bar—and More Clever Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week

Protect your soap and exfoliation bars from melting away or gathering mold with this handy little stand. It keeps bars elevated so they can dry easily and has an aluminum cover. It also looks pretty darn chic in your shower.

Vermicular Frying Pan

Take the hassle out of using cast iron with this deep pan perfect for braising a roast, making a stew, or deep frying. At just over 2 pounds, it's easily maneuverable with one hand. It's also rust-proof and doesn't require seasoning after every use.

Jack Rudy Cocktail Co. Bloody Mary Mix

As hosting season is upon us, keep this mix in the pantry to pull out quickly when you just don't have the time or ingredients to make it homemade. What sets it apart is the addition of lemon, which makes for a more refreshing Bloody Mary. Plus, one of these little bottles makes 10 servings.

Swanky Floating Ladle

Don't let the gravy swallow your ladle this year with this adorable swan-shaped one that promises not to sink in liquids. A conversation starter for sure, it's also dishwasher safe and BPA free.

Hug Doug Spoon Saver

What's more frustrating than a disappearing ladle when it's time to serve? A spoon that keeps slipping and sliding when you're trying to stir. This little silicone guy will hold onto your utensil to make sure it doesn't fall victim to the big soup pot once again.

Mollygrams

Consider gifting a themed alphabet like coastal or woodland or a custom monogram this holiday, all hand painted by artist Molly Pascal. It's a perfect nursery gift for expecting parents, or a housewarming gift for your friends' new mountain or beach house.