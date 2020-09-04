Stand-up paddleboarding is a perfect social-distancing activity. Here are 6 spots to try it.

Part kayaking part surfing, stand-up paddleboarding is the perfect way to check out marine life and get a total-body workout at the same time, all while social distancing. We’ve chosen a few rad places to paddle board from Hawaii to Barbados.

Vail, Colorado

Try paddleboarding your way down Gore Creek, which runs through Vail Village. Trying to remain standing while making your way through the whitewater is a thrill. Alpine Quest Sports rents boards.

Pro tip: Paddle down the creek during the GoPro Mountain Games (scheduled for June 2021) and, chances are, the crowd will cheer you on.

San Diego

San Diego has 70 miles of coastline to choose from, so there are a lot of options when it comes to picturesque locations to put your board in the water. You can’t go wrong with La Jolla Shores. Thanks to prevailing winds in the cove, it makes for a safe place to SUP.

Rent a board from Everyday California and make your way through the La Jolla Ecological Reserve. As you pass through its four microhabitats, you’ll see amazing kelp forests, shovelnose guitarfish, dolphins, bright-orange Garibaldi fish – and if you go from July through September, you may see leopard sharks. During that time of year, these gorgeous waters attract the largest annual aggregation of leopard sharks in the world. Don’t worry, though: They are about four feet long, harmless and quite beautiful.

Merritt Island, Florida

Florida’s Space Coast, located about 45 minutes north of Orlando, is ideal for paddleboarding. The waves tend to be friendly and small and you’ve got your choice of the ocean or rivers. Go on an eco tour with Sobe Surf in Merritt Island.

You’ll paddle along the Banana River Aquatic Preserve, where it’s not uncommon to spot manatees, pelicans and mullet that sometimes jump onto your board. In the summertime, you can also sign up for a nighttime tour to witness the bioluminescent phenomenon. As your paddle glides through the water, it stirs up glow-in-the-dark dinoflagellates. It’s a sight to see.

Pebbles Beach, Bridgetown, Barbados

Try a SUP yoga class on Carlisle Bay with Paddle Barbados on the island’s west side, known as the Platinum Coast. Sun salutations, backbends and eagle pose are even more rewarding when you’re balancing on a paddle board. The possibility of falling into the water just adds to the fun. Afterward, hang out on Pebbles Beach, which is rarely crowded.

Sand Hollow State Park, Utah

