Stand-Up Paddleboard Market to Observe Utmost CAGR Growth of 6.0% by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Development Trends and Industry Growth Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that global stand-up paddleboard market will grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030

Data Bridge Market research has just completed and published a study report with the title "Stand-Up Paddleboard Market" (including the United States, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, and other regions). The report emphasizes opportunities, and risks, and leverages this information to help readers make strategic and tactical decisions. The transformation in the market landscape is analyzed in the superior Stand-Up Paddleboard market report which is mainly observed due to the moves of key players or brands which include developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions that in turn change the view of the global face of the industry.

An increase in the number of soft adventure sports participation has a propositional impact on the growth and adoption of stand-up paddleboards, as in recent stand-up paddleboards are widely used in water sports and yoga. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global stand-up paddleboard market will grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030.

Stand-up paddleboard is also known as SUP, which is a popular sport activity that, involves standing up on a board and using a paddle to make the way through the water. This sport requires the usage of arms while standing or kneeling to propel the board forward. Thus, market includes variety of boards, which are classified based on weight, material, length, product, application, and price. Moreover, SUP boards look like surfboards but the design for the usage of the boards are different. These boards are completely used with paddles. The user has options to use the boards for different purposes such as yoga, race, touring and even for surfing.

Stand-up paddleboard is also known as SUP, a popular sport activity that involves standing up on a board and using a paddle to make the way through the water. This sport requires using arms while standing or kneeling to propel the board forward. Thus, the market includes a variety of boards, which are classified based on weight, material, length, product, application, and price.

Moreover, SUP boards look like surfboards, but the design for the usage of the boards is different. These boards are completely used with paddles. The user can use the boards for different purposes, such as yoga, racing, touring, and even surfing.

Key Market Players:

  • Aqua-Leisure Recreation, LLC,

  • Tahe Outdoors,

  • BOARDWORKS,

  • Cascadia Board Co,

  • Starboard,

  • SUP ATX LLC,

  • SURFTECH, LLC,

  • Sea Eagle Boats, inc.,

  • Imagine Nation Sports, LLC,

  • Naish International,

  • Bluefin SUP,

  • Goosehill,

  • Atoll Board Company,

  • C4 Waterman,

  • NRS,

  • YOLO Boards & Bikes,

  • Mistral Watersport,

  • Paddle Boards by iROCKERSUP,

  • Wetiz by Zacki Surf & Sport,

  • Sun Dolphin Boats,

  • Red Paddle Co,

  • LAIRDSTANDUP,

  • Tower Paddle Boards,

  • THURSO SURF, and

  • Decathlon among others.

Recent Development

  • In September 2021, Dotdash Media, Inc. supported SUP yoga. The company published a blog to enhance SUP yoga's principles and importance by reporting its positive impact on mental health, which can be used for lower back pain management.

Opportunities

  • INCREASING RECOGNITION OF WATER SPORTS IN INTERNATIONAL SPORTS

Water sports across the globe are gaining popularity among people as most countries offer great opportunities for adventure lovers looking for a variety of experiences. However, one of the oldest water sports is rowing, which started in 1864. After several decades, in 1993, this sport was recognized by establishing the first national center for rowing in Snagov.

Critical Insights Related to the Stand-Up Paddleboard Included in the Report:

  • Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

  • Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

  • Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

  • Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

  • Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

  • Marketing strategy study and growth trends

  • Growth-driven factor analysis

  • Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

  • An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

  • Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Drivers

  • RAPID GROWTH IN SURFACE WATER SPORTS CHAMPIONSHIPS AND EVENTS

Water surface sports include a variety of ` such as rowing, sailing, water skiing, surfing, kayaking, rafting, and many others. These sports were not familiar in the last several decades. However, most such water surface sports have gained a prominent role among people's interest in sports, including surfing and stand-up paddleboard.

  • INCREASE IN THE NUMBER OF ADVENTURE SPORTS PARTICIPATION

Adventure sports or extreme sports are usually classified into activities with a high level of danger. Such adventure sports can be competitive or non-competitive and often involve individual participants rather than teams. Moreover, water sports include surfing, stand-up paddleboards, rafting, kayaking, and many others.

Stand-Up Paddleboard Market Scope

By Product

  • Solid SUP Boards

  • Inflatable SUP Boards

By Weight

  • 56kg-68kg

  • 68kg-79kg

  • 79kg-91kg

  • 91kg-102kg

  • 22kg-56kg

  • 102kg-113kg

  • 113kg-125kg

  • above 125kg

By Length

  • 9.1-12.0 feet,

  • <9 feet

  • >12 feet

By Price

  • Medium

  • Low

  • Premium

By Material

  • PVC

  • EPOXY

  • Fiber Glass

By Application

  • All-Round

  • Flat-Water or Touring

  • Surfing

  • Race

  • Yoga

By Buyer

  • Men

  • Women

  • Kids

By Distribution Channel

  • Online

  • Third-Party Online

  • Franchised Sport Outlet

  • Retail Sports Outlet

  • Modern Trade Channel

  • Specialty Store

  • Independent Sports Outlets

Global Stand-Up Paddleboard Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The global stand-up paddleboard market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, weight, length, price, material, application, buyer, and distribution channel.

The countries covered in the Stand-Up Paddleboard market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market due to rapid growth in surface water sports championships and events.

Table of Contents:

  1. Introduction

  2. Market Segmentation

  3. Executive Summary

  4. Premium Insights

  5. Global Stand-Up Paddleboard Market: Regulations

  6. Market Overview

  7. Global Stand-Up Paddleboard Market, By Product

  8. Global Stand-Up Paddleboard Market, By Weight

  9. Global Stand-Up Paddleboard Market, By Length

  10. Global Stand-Up Paddleboard Market, By Price

  11. Global Stand-Up Paddleboard Market, By Material

  12. Global Stand-Up Paddleboard Market, By Application

  13. Global Stand-Up Paddleboard Market, Buyer

  14. Global Stand-Up Paddleboard Market, By Distribution Channel

  15. Global Stand-Up Paddleboard Market, By Region

  16. Global Stand-Up Paddleboard Market: Company Landscape

  17. SWOT Analyses

  18. Company Profile

  19. Questionnaires

  20. Related Reports

Customization Options

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level and can be customized according to needs.

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization).

