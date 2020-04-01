Stand Mixers For Under $200, Because We're All Suddenly Master Bakers

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Your Instagram feed probably looks a little different these days, with pictures featuring lots of loungewear, pets confused about why their humans are staying in so much and, of course, so many slices of freshly baked bread.
It’s an admittedly weird time, and baking something that looks like it came from either “Nailed It” or “The Great British Baking Show” has been shown to help with stress, psychologists have pointed out. So there’s much more to that éclair that meets the eye — it’s a labor of love, after all.
Maybe all those perfectly powdered sourdough pictures and toast talk has had you feeling inspired to try making your own bread. And if you don’t want your arms to hurt too much, you’ll need the right stand mixer.
You may have seen some stand mixers that are pretty pricey, like this $1,500 Dolce & Gabbana x Smeg version that made us do a double take. Luckily, we’ve spotted mixers that are under $200 and can be used for more than just bread making, including a KitchenAid stand mixer that’s able to make five dozen cookies in one batch.
Check out these stand mixers that are under $200:
Hamilton Beach Eclectrics 4.5-Quart All-Metal Stand Mixer
Sunbeam Hand And Stand 5-Speed Mixer
Hamilton Beach 4-Quart Stand Mixer
Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5-Quart 12-Speed Cast Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
SENCOR Green Stand Mixer 7-Piece Set
SENCOR Yellow Stand Mixer & Pouring Shield 3-Piece Set
Geek Chef 2.6-Quart Mini Stand Mixer
Costway 6 Speed 7.5-Quart Electric Food Stand Mixer
SPT 5.5-Quart 8-Speed Tilt Head Red Stand Mixer with Whisk, Kneading Hook and Mixer Blade Attachments
Dash Everyday 6 Speed 2.5-Quart Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer