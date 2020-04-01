Stand Mixers For Under $200, Because We're All Suddenly Master Bakers

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

You might just become a breadwinner with one of these under-$200 stand mixers. (Photo: HuffPost )

Your Instagram feed probably looks a little different these days, with pictures featuring lots of loungewear, pets confused about why their humans are staying in so much and, of course, so many slices of freshly baked bread.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It seems like everyone was hiding a sourdough starter in the back of their fridge.

Bread making and baking has become a full-on phenomenon — Google searches for bread recipes have spiked, The New York Times did a deep dive into why everyone’s kneading dough, and countless how-to guides are popping up.

It’s an admittedly weird time, and baking something that looks like it came from either “Nailed It” or “The Great British Baking Show” has been shown to help with stress, psychologists have pointed out. So there’s much more to that éclair that meets the eye — it’s a labor of love, after all.

Maybe all those perfectly powdered sourdough pictures and toast talk has had you feeling inspired to try making your own bread. And if you don’t want your arms to hurt too much, you’ll need the right stand mixer.

You may have seen some stand mixers that are pretty pricey, like this $1,500 Dolce & Gabbana x Smeg version that made us do a double take. Luckily, we’ve spotted mixers that are under $200 and can be used for more than just bread making, including a KitchenAid stand mixer that’s able to make five dozen cookies in one batch.

Check out these stand mixers that are under $200:

Hamilton Beach Eclectrics 4.5-Quart All-Metal Stand Mixer

All the parts — nonstick beater, dough hook, whisk and bowl — of his Hamilton Beach mixer are dishwasher-safe. Find it for $200 at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Sunbeam Hand And Stand 5-Speed Mixer

If you're a beginner baker and looking for a mixer that's not messy or fussy, this one from Sunbeam converts from a stand mixer to a hand mixer in just a touch. It has five speeds for recipes that don't have too many steps. Find it in white for $30 and in black for $60 at Target.

Hamilton Beach 4-Quart Stand Mixer

This stand mixer has a splatter shield guard so you don't get any drops on your apron. Plus, with seven mixing speeds, you'll be able to mix all kinds of recipes. Find it for $100 at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5-Quart 12-Speed Cast Stand Mixer

This Cuisinart mixer has a large stainless steel bowl that's ideal if you're planning on making a feast. It has 500-watt motor handles that'll probably be able to handle anything. Find it for $159 at Home Depot. Other colors, including red, range from $156 to $188.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Story continues

Don't let the word "mini" fool you: This KitchenAid mixer is meant to be smaller and lighter than other stand mixers that the brand carries but is supposed to still make five dozen cookies in one batch. It also has 10 speeds and polished stainless steel bowl with handles. Find it on sale for $200 at KitchenAid.

SENCOR Green Stand Mixer 7-Piece Set

While most mixers have the needed attachments like dough hooks, whisk and beater, this SENCOR mixer also includes accessories for slicing, grating and meat grinding. Find it for $180 at Nordstrom Rack.

SENCOR Yellow Stand Mixer & Pouring Shield 3-Piece Set

For those wanting a stand mixer in a bright color, this sunshine yellow one might just be the right fit. This mixer isn't too complicated with only three components: the stand itself, bowl and a pouring shield to stop spills. Find it for $110 at Nordstrom Rack.

Geek Chef 2.6-Quart Mini Stand Mixer

It's mini and mighty: This Geek Chef mixer is meant to be space-saving but has seven speeds. It has a pulse feature and anti-slip suction feet so it doesn't whizz around while whisking and whipping. Find it for $160 at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Costway 6 Speed 7.5-Quart Electric Food Stand Mixer

You can rest a little easy with this mixer. It has overheating protection settings (which automatically stops it when overheated), a handle on the bowl so you can really grab on to it and anti-slip suction feet to keep it steady. Plus, it includes a pulse function. Find it for $165 at Overstock.

SPT 5.5-Quart 8-Speed Tilt Head Red Stand Mixer with Whisk, Kneading Hook and Mixer Blade Attachments

This glossy stand mixer has eight different speeds, a big bowl for all your bakes and a transparent shield guard. Plus, it has a safety lock. Find it for $125 at Home Depot.

Dash Everyday 6 Speed 2.5-Quart Stand Mixer

Since it's small, this mixer's not really for super fancy bread. But if you're looking to make quick breads that don't take up too much time, this mixer will do just that -- plus help with cake and pancake batters, whipped cream and egg whites. Find it on sale for $44 at Wayfair.

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

With over 5,000 reviews and a 4.9-star rating, you really can't go wrong with this classic KitchenAid stand mixer. It has 10 different speeds, and the bowl can mix up everything from cookies to bread and mashed potatoes in a single batch. Find it on sale for $200 at KitchenAid.

Related...

The Best Online Grocery Delivery Services To Have On Hand

These Food Delivery Services Now Offer Contactless Delivery

The Best Alcohol Delivery Services To Get You Through Social Distancing

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.