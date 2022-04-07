Stand Mixer Market Worth US$ 2,581.23 million, Globally, by 2028 at 5.1% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·7 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

Stand Mixer Market projected to reach US$ 2,581.23 million by 2028 from US$ 1,826.01 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028

New York, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on Stand Mixer Market Forecast to 2028 COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Tilt-Head and Bowl-Lift), End User (Residential and Commercial), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others), and Geography. The growth of the processed food industry and new product innovations in the market drive the growth of the market. Europe held the largest share of the global stand mixer market in 2020. The high demand for processed food items in the region is creating demand for stand mixers. The significant growth in the processed food industry would offer lucrative opportunities to the market players in the coming years. Players are adding new features in their products to improve the functionalities, boosting the market growth in the region.


Get Exclusive Access to Sample Pages of Stand Mixer Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00026868/

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 1,826.01 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 2,581.23 million by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

150

No. Tables

83

No. of Charts & Figures

60

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Type, End User, and Distribution Channel

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


Stand Mixer Market: Competition Landscape

De’ Longhi Appliances S.r.l.; The Whirlpool Corporation; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Breville; SMEG S.p.A.; Hobart; Ankarsrum Kitchen AB; Wonderchef Home Appliances Pvt. Ltd.; Kenwood Limited; Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.; and Panasonic are among the key players operating in the global stand mixer market.

During the forecast period, Europe is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global stand mixer market. Europe region comprises several developed and developing economies, including China, India, Japan, South Korea, among others. In Europe region, the demand for stand mixers is increasing with the growing population, high disposal income, the surge in interest in domestic baking and cooking, the advent of the new commercial establishment such as hotels, restaurants, and cafes, and the inclusion of new features and functionalities in stand mixers are bolstering the growth of the stand mixer market in this region.


Place Your Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00026868/


Based on type, the tilt-head segment led the global stand mixer market in 2020. These mixers have a switch that allows tilting the mixerâ€™s head back to add ingredients. The tilt-head mixers have a lever on the side that allows to unlock the head and tilt it up and back, giving access to the mixing bowl. Also, these are the most convenient for home use as theyâ€™re compact and easy to use while still providing the power to handle all baking as well as mixing tasks.

The development of many new commercial establishments such as hotels, cafes, and restaurants are anticipated to propel market growth. They require numerous appliances like stand mixers to perform their daily operations efficiently. This emergence of new commercial establishments is leading to an upsurge in the purchase of stand mixers. As such establishments require continuous cooking operations that need to be quick, they use stand mixers and other appliances to increase operational efficiencies and lessen waiting time.


Growth in Processed Food Industry

The high consumption of bakery products and confectionaries in many economies across the world drives the stand mixer market growth. The processed food market is growing in many developing countries due to an increase in population and surge in consumer buying power. Thus, the growth in the processed food industry bolsters the stand mixer market globally.


Connect with Our Research Analyst On: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00026868/


Stand Mixer Market: Segmental Overview

Based on end user, the stand mixer market is bifurcated into residential and commercial. The residential segment held a larger share of the market in 2020. Stand mixers are used in day-to-day mixing and baking applications in residences. The mixers are increasingly used in many households due to convenience and advantages offered by them.

Based on end user, the residential segment led the global stand mixer market in 2020. Growth of the residential sector supported by positive government measures is expected to promote the demand for stand mixer in the global market scenario. With the surge in population, significant growth in the real estate and residential sector has been witnessed. Also, these days people are trying to recreate their favourite baking recipes at home. From savoury delicacies to sweet treats all across the globe, people are pushing their cooking skills to their optimum levels. Stand mixers are aimed at keen baking enthusiasts and home bakers.


Buy Premium Copy of Stand Mixer Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00026868/


Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Stand Mixer Market

Many economies have been hit hard due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The governments of various economies are taking possible steps to restrict the spread of the virus by announcing a country-wide lockdown. The pandemic has created slightly positive impact on the stand mixer market. There was an increase in home baking and cooking activities as many people were staying at home and cooking for themselves. This has created demand for stand mixers. With the reopening of business activities in various countries, the demand for stand mixers is expected to increase in the coming months.

Growth in food & beverage blending and mixing is the key opportunity for the global stand mixer market. The major players' technological innovations in this market offer faster mixing & blending and high precision and hygiene. Owing to the increasing demand for various food & beverage products, manufacturers in these industries are looking forward to equipping state-of-the-art production facilities with automated machinery and systems.


Browse More Related Reports –

Fiber Cement Siding Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material (Portland Cement, Silica, Cellulosic Fiber, and Others), Type (Clapboard, Shingles, and Stone or Stucco), and End-User (Residential and Commercial)

Wireless Intercom Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Outdoor Intercom and Indoor Intercom), Technology (Wi-Fi Band, Radio Frequency, and Others), Application (Residential and Commercial), and Industry (Hospitality, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Event Management, Security & Surveillance, and Others)

Smart Bathroom Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product (Smart Windows, Hand Dryers, Touch-less Cisterns, Touch-less Soap Dispensers, Smart Toilets, Touch-less Faucets and Others); and End User (Residential and Commercial)

Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Grid Type (Grid Connected, Remote/Islanded); Service Type (Engineering and Design Service, Software as a Service (SaaS), Monitoring and Control Service, Operation and Maintenance Service); Vertical (Government and Education, Residential and Commercial, Industrial, Military, Utility) and Geography

Plasterboard Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Form (Square, Tapered, Round and Beveled); Type (Acoustic Plasterboard, Fire-Resistant, Moisture-Resistant, Insulated Plasterboard, Impact Plasterboard and Others); and End-Use Sector (Residential and Commercial)

Infrared Detector Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Wavelength (Short Wave Infrared, Medium Wave Infrared, Long Wave Infrared); Type (Mercury Cadmium Telluride (MCT), Pyroelectric, Microbolometers, Indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs), Others); Vertical (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Semiconductor and Electronics, Medical, Residential and Commercial, Other) and Geography

Heat Reflective Paints And Coatings Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Solvent-Based Paints And Coatings, Water-Based Paints And Coatings, Others); End User (Residential And Commercial Infrastructure, Automotive, Industrial Infrastructure And Equipment. Others.) and Geography

Sub-Woofer Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Application (Car Audio, Home Audio, Cinema Sound, Sound Reinforcement, and Others) and End-user (Residential and Commercial)

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/stand-mixer-market


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • 14-year-old surfer from N.S. heading to national competition in B.C.

    A 14-year-old surfer from the Halifax area is heading to B.C. this weekend to represent Nova Scotia at a national competition. Juniper Balch of Lawrencetown is no stranger to breaking down barriers in the largely white sport. She's the only Black surfer to compete in her age category in the province, her mom said. As a volunteer with the North Preston Surf Program, Balch also helps introduce other Black youth to the sport that she fell in love with as a seven-year-old. "Maybe I'll see one or two

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • How the Raptors slowed down Joel Embiid

    On this edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk takes a look at how the Toronto Raptors schemed to keep 76ers MVP candidate Joel Embiid from going off on them in their previous matchup.

  • Has the NHL ever been better?

    In the absence of fascinating postseason races, the NHL is still delivering highly entertaining action on a night-to-night basis. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the enhanced state of the game.

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th