Stand-up Comedian Sanjay Rajoura Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegations

(Trigger warning: Contains mentions of sexual misconduct, self harm)

Stand-up comedian Sanjay Rajoura, who is also part of the 'Aisi Taisi Democracy' team, has responded to #MeToo allegations against him. An anonymous account levelled allegations of sexual misconduct and coercion against Rajoura via Instagram on Wednesday, 22 September.

In his statement posted on his Facebook, Rajoura said that his “principles are clear and transparent” and he has “nothing to hide or fear.”

Rajoura’s statement reads, “Hi. I came to know about the allegations levelled against me through an anonymous Instagram handle which was created just yesterday, and has just two posts that are attacking me.”

Sanjay Rajoura's statement.

“I have always shown utmost respect for the MeToo movement and all the other campaigns, which are meant to enable and empower women and other marginalised communities and people. My trust and respect in these remain intact. But here in these posts are allegations that have no iota of truth,” he continued.

"It’s a work complete fiction, and I have all the proof and evidences to counter this malicious post and will be happy to provide it to any fair investigation agency.”

Rajoura further wrote, “It’s a fact that in country like India it is excruciating for women to reveal their identity when they are calling out the instances of harassment, I respect that and in no way am I questioning anyone’s right to be anonymous. My point is that the author of the post themselves say they DON’T want to give any proof. In this condition, how can any one come to any conclusion about veracity of the post. There should be at least the minimum measure of transparency.”

“I have nothing to hide or fear. My principles are very clear and transparent. And again, I stand in complete solidarity with MeToo and I won’t treat this instance as an opportunity to diss feminism or the women who come out and call out male harassers. I just hope there is fair investigation about the same. Where the truth comes out,” the statement concluded.

#MeToo Allegations Against Sanjay Rajoura

In statements posted on Instagram, an anonymous person (who identifies as a cis woman in her early 20s) alleged that Rajoura wanted to “record an explicit sex video (which we discussed earlier in messages)” with her which she had refused. They settled on “a non-naked but intimate video”. The woman claims she never received this video from him.

She also alleged that Rajoura coerced her into performing a sexual act in a public space, and forced her to smoke a cigarette despite knowing that she didn’t smoke. Tara (an alias) said in the statements that she first saw Rajoura on TV during a panel discussion about an incident of rape. She said she was “captivated by his feminist and politically correct views”.

The account also alleged that Rajoura made her delete their chats from her phone “periodically saying that it might become a problem if it reaches other people accidentally.” Tara also listed out her reasons for staying in touch with Rajoura including feeling ‘intimidated by him, his influence, and power,’ and a fear that he might ‘harm himself’.

In conclusion, the statement reads, “I also knew other powerful people, including women would defend him… I am doing this for MYSELF, to unburden this weight I have been carrying for so long. It is not on me to convince the world of my experience, hence I am not attaching any proof.”

“I want to move on to a better life, this ends here,” the statement ends.

