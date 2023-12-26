Stand-Up Comedian Neel Nanda Dies At 32, Is Mourned By Fellow Comics

Comic Neel Nanda, who appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents,” has died at age 32. Longtime manager Greg Weiss confirmed the news Sunday to multiple media outlets.

“I [am] deeply shocked and saddened by this,” Weiss, who had known Nanda since the comedian was 19, told Deadline in a statement.

“He was a wonderful comic, but a better person,” Weiss added. “He had the world in front of him.”

A cause of death was not disclosed.

Nanda was born in Atlanta, Georgia, to Indian immigrant parents before moving to Los Angeles. During his career, he appeared on series like “Adam Devine’s House Party,” “Flophouse” and “Coming to the Stage.”

In 2018, Neel Nanda (right) said that performing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" was his "proudest accomplishment thus far."

The young comic seemed to cherish one triumph above all others, however.

“I would say my proudest accomplishment thus far in comedy is performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Nanda told the Ventura County Reporter in a 2018 interview.

“I’ve always wanted to do a set on late night, and Jimmy Kimmel was my first choice,” he continued. “I’ve performed on other networks like Comedy Central, Hulu, Viceland, etc., but Jimmy Kimmel was the first place I performed where my parents were a fan of the host.”

Nanda also told the VC Reporter that he grew up watching Comedy Central and would write down his favorite jokes to repeat later at school — but upon realizing that he was “stealing jokes,” he decided to start penning his own.

The late comedian was mourned by fellow comics on social media even before Weiss confirmed his death Sunday.

“RIP Neel Nanda,” Matt Rife wrote Saturday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “You were one of the nicest, hardest working comedians I’ve ever called a friend and i hope you can be at peace brother.”

Other recollections of Nanda’s kind demeanor and talent were shared across tributes online.

Very sad to hear of the passing of Neel Nanda. Neel used to come up to the Bay Area from LA all the time which is where I got to know him. He crushed on every show and was always sweet to everyone.



Love to his friends and family. — Kate Willett (@katewillett) December 24, 2023

Neel Nanda was a such a gem in the comedy community. We wrote a pilot together ages ago about real estate agents that literally everyone passed on but he was so positive and upbeat throughout that I never felt sad or gave up hope.



Rest easy friend, I’m lucky to have known you. pic.twitter.com/IOnFEN434a — Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) December 23, 2023

