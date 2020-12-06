Stand With BJP, Farmers: Sunny Deol on Protests Against Farm Laws

Amid the ongoing protests against the contentious farm laws, BJP MP and Bollywood actor Sunny Deol said that he stands with farmers and his party and that the BJP-led central government has the best interest of farmers in mind.

In a statement that he tweeted on Sunday, 6 December, he wrote, “I request the whole world that it is a matter between farmers and our government. Do not come in between them, because both will find a solution after discussions. I know that many people want to take advantage of the situation and are creating problems. They are not thinking of farmers. They may have their own agenda.”

Sunny Deol Disassociates Himself From Deep Siddhu

The BJP MP also disassociated himself from actor and activist Deep Siddhu saying that his actions and remarks are his own and that the BJP MP is not related to him in anyway. Siddhu had campaigned for Sunny Deol in the 2019 elections.

“I stand with my party and farmers and will always be with farmers. Our government has always thought about the betterment of farmers and I am sure that the government will reach to a conclusion after holding talks with farmers," he further wrote in the statement put out in Hindi.

As the deadlock over the laws continues, protesting farmers and the Centre are scheduled to meet for the sixth round of talks on Wednesday, 9 December. Talks were also held on Saturday, but were inconclusive.

