‘I stand against everything that dad wrote’: Jeremy Clarkson criticised by daughter for Duchess of Sussex comments

Emily Cl,arkson slams father Jeremy Clarkson’s Meghan Markle rant (PA)

Jeremy Clarkson’s daughter, Emily Clarkson, has slammed her father’s recent attack on the Duchess of Sussex.

In his column for The Sun, the former Top Gear host unleashed a torrent of disdain against Meghan, admitting that he that "hates" her “on a cellular level” .

He added that he dreams of "the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her."

He also said that "everyone who’s my age thinks the same way" and that he despised her more than he does notorious serial child murderer Rose West.

Emily was quick to distance herself from her father’s shocking comments (Instagram)

The Diddly Squat star’s comments, published on Friday, were in response to the bombshell Harry and Meghan documentary series on Netflix and were widely condemned as “vile and disgusting”.

Posting on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, podcast host Emily, 28, wrote: “My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by the media.

“I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred.”

Emily has been outspoken about what she calls the ‘inhumane treatment’ of Meghan Markle by certain media outlets (Dave Benett)

Earlier in the week, Emily condemned Mail Online for its coverage of the duchess, saying on Instagram: “This publication, and many like it, are hellbent on DESTROYING this woman.”

Emily, the daughter of Clarkson and his ex-wife Frances Cain, wrote: “It’s bullying on a mass scale.”

A number of celebrities have echoed Emily’s horror at the Clarkson rant.

NO Jeremy Clarkson. Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it ok to write this stuff about any woman & absolutely NO to "everyone who's my age thinks the same"

No no no. We absolutely do NOT think the same.

Listen to the noise Jeremy. The crowds are chanting "shame on YOU" pic.twitter.com/OzCt9lHG16 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) December 18, 2022

John Bishop tweeted that the remarks were a “blatant appeal to incite humiliation and violence on a woman”.

Story continues

He added: “Some have excused it as dark humour. There is no joke here Jeremy Clarkson, and no excuse.”

Carol Vorderman wrote on Twitter: “NO Jeremy Clarkson.

“Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it OK to write this stuff about any woman and absolutely NO to ‘everyone who’s my age thinks the same’.”

His Dark Materials author Philip Pullman tweeted: “That Jeremy Clarkson can write things like that, and publish them unashamed, tells us all we need to know about the way Rupert Murdoch has poisoned and rotted our public life.”

Actress Kathy Burke also waded in and called the former Top Gear presenter a “colossal c***”.

Jacqui Smith MP was one of the first people to call Clarkson out, writing on Twitter: “I’m your age @JeremyClarkson and I couldn’t disagree more with you.

Meghan and Harry have slammed the media for targeting them in their new Netflix documentary (Netflix)

“Why do you have to be so horrible? I can’t believe it’s good for you and it certainly isn’t good for the rest of us.”

The second batch of episodes of the duke and duchess’s documentary arrived on Netflix on Thursday 15 December, with the couple discussing everything from arguments with Prince William to Meghan’s miscarriage.

Clarkson, who was invited by the "close freind" Queen Consort Camilla to her exclusive Christmas lunch alongside fellow Markle detractor, Piers Morgan, last week, has been heavily critical of the duchess in the past.

In March last year, after Harry and Meghan’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Clarkson said: “Trust me on this one. Markle’s toast...”