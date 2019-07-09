Stanback, Roberson, Miller named CFL's top players for Week 4

TORONTO — Montreal running back William Stanback, Calgary defensive back Tre Roberson and Winnipeg fullback Mike Miller are the CFL top performers for Week 4.

Stanback accumulated 249 yards from scrimmage with a career-high three touchdowns in the Alouettes 36-29 victory over the East-leading Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Thursday.

Roberson had two tackles and two interceptions, including a 48-yard interception return touchdown, in the Stampeders' 37-10 victory in Saskatchewan on Saturday.

Miller recorded seven special teams tackles, becoming only the seventh player in league history to accomplish the feat, in the Blue Bombers' 29-14 victory over Ottawa on Friday. Miller added a reception for 14 yards to help keep the Blue Bombers undefeated.

The Canadian Press