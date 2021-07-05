Stan Swamy dies at 84: Who was the tribal rights activist arrested in Elgar Parishad case?

FP Staff
·5 min read

Father Stan Swamy, a tribal rights activist and Jesuit priest arrested in the Elgaar Parishad case last year, died on Monday, his counsel informed the Bombay High Court when the court took up his bail plea.

The 84-year-old's lawyers had moved the Bombay High Court on Monday morning, seeking an urgent hearing on his medical bail plea after the Jesuit priest was put on ventilator after his health deteriorated early Sunday.

Swamy, 84, died at 1.30 pm on Monday, Dr Ian D'Souza, director of the Holy Family Hospital in suburban Bandra, told the Bombay High Court's division bench of justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar.

D'Souza told the court that Swamy suffered a cardiac arrest early Sunday morning following which he was put on ventilator support. He (Swamy) did not recover and passed away this afternoon, the official told the court.

The cause of the death is a pulmonary infection, Parkinson's disease and post COVID-19 complications, he said.

Swamy's counsel Mihir Desai said there was negligence on part of the Taloja prison authorities, who failed to provide immediate medical attention to the Jesuit priest.

What was Swamy accused of?

Swamy was arrested in the Elgar Parishad case, which relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at a conclave held in Pune on 31 December 2017.

  • According to authorities, a case was registered vide FIR No. 04/2018 dated 08.01.2018 at PS Vishrambaug, Pune, Maharashtra regarding inciting people and giving provocative speeches during Elgar Parishad organized by activists of Kabir Kala Manch on 31.12.2017 at Shanivarwada, Pune, which promoted enmity between the caste groups and led to violence resulting in loss of life and property.

The Pune Police claimed the speeches triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon- Bhima war memorial and that the conclave was backed by Maoists. Later, the case was taken over by the NIA. Several other activists including Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao were arrested in the case.

Swamy had helped the cause of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) through various civil rights organisations he worked with and actively involved furthering its activities, as per the NIA. He was found to be in communication with CPI (Maoist) cadre, according to authorities.

Swamy was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on 8 October, 2020, and had been in jail since then.

Officials said all necessary medical formalities after arrest were complied with during the period from his arrest to production before the Ld Special Court. They say utmost in the background of his age, no police custody was obtained by NIA during investigation as sufficient evidences were already on record.

Swamy was produced before the NIA Special Court Mumbai along with other accused on 9 October, 2020, and a supplementary charge sheet was filed against him in the said case under under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including sections 121 (waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Government of India), 121A, 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, etc), 134, 505 (statements conducing public mischief) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), and sections 13,16,18,20,38 & 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.

Ld Court had sent him on judicial custody to Central Jail, Taloja, Mumbai.

So who was Swamy and what kind of work did he do?

  • Swamy, who was one of the >oldest person to be charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was a Jesuit priest and a tribal rights activist based in Jharkhand.

  • He had worked in the state for over three decades on various issues of the> Adivasi communities on land, forest and labour rights.

  • Swamy is also the founder of Bagaicha, an organisation dedicated to uplift Adivasis. According to The Wire, Swamy led from the forefront on the idea of conducting research on Naxalite undertrials in Jharkhand.

  • Two days before NIA took him into custody in connection to the Bhim Koregaon case, Swamy in a video message said that he had challenged the "indiscriminate" arrest of thousands of young Adivasis and moolvasis with investigating agencies labeling them as "Naxals".

  • Suffering from >Parkinson's disease and bilateral hearing loss, Swamy was languishing in jail since October 2020. Swamy was arrested from his home in Ranchi in connection with the violence in Bhima Koregaon near Pune in January 2018.

  • The activist stated that he was being >falsely implicated by Central agencies and had told the NIA on at least four occasions during his interrogation that fake evidence had been planted on his computer, according to reports. He also >struggled to procure a straw and a sipper " both of which had been seized from him during his incarceration. However, officials said Swamy, during his judicial custodywas kept in separate cell of prison hospital with all necessary precautions and two attendants as per advice of medical officer of Taloja Central Prison. They added that he was provided with all facilities including wheel chair, walker, walking stick, straws, sipper, mug, commode chair, battery cells for his hearing machines, dental treatment, visiting psychiatrist and telemedicine.

  • In March, the special NIA court, refusing Swamy bail, held that prima facie Swamy had hatched a "serious conspiracy" with members of a banned Maoist organisation to create unrest in the country and to overthrow the government.

Swamy's death came amid several prolonged efforts to secure his bail amid his deteriorating health.

Deteriorating health

  • Swamy had applied for bail in November last year both on medical grounds and on merits. He had said in his plea that he suffered from Parkinson's disease and had lost hearing in both his ears. Swamy had also argued that while in the Taloja prison, he had to be shifted to the prison hospital owing to his ill health.

  • In May, his health had deteriorated, leading to civil society groups urging the authorities to bring him immediate medical attention. Finally, on 30 May he was hospitalised on directions of the Bombay High Court.

  • He had tested positive for COVID-19 during hospitalisation.

  • On Sunday, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the Maharashtra government in the wake of a complaint alleging the serious health condition of imprisoned 84-year-old.

With inputs from PTI

Also See: NHRC officials reach West Bengal to investigate complaints of violence after Assembly poll results

Why Calcutta HC dismissed West Bengal plea to recall order directing NHRC to probe post-poll violence

Ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh's two aides remanded in ED custody till 1 July

Read more on India by Firstpost.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks dies at 24 in tragic accident

    Tragedy has struck the hockey world.

  • Shohei Ohtani is 1st player in MLB history named All-Star as hitter and pitcher

    MLB announced the full rosters for next week's All-Star game on Sunday.

  • Jalen Harris ban reveals NBA's uneven standards for accountability

    The treatment of Jalen Harris looks punitively harsh when coinciding with the recent hirings of those with a history of abuse.

  • Rachel Nichols' leaked 'diversity' comments about Maria Taylor causes uproar at ESPN

    After Taylor was given NBA Finals hosting duties in 2020, Nichols commented that Taylor had been promoted at her expense due to 'diversity.'

  • Joey Chestnut sets new record, eats 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes

    Chestnut broke his own record, even if no one watching at home was able to see it happen.

  • Toronto FC fires head coach Chris Armas

    Toronto FC fired head coach Chris Armas on Sunday in the wake of a 7-1 loss at D.C. United, the club’s sixth straight defeat.

  • Meadows gets 3 hits, Franco homers as Rays beat Blue Jays

    Austin Meadows had three hits, including two RBI doubles, and the Tampa Bay Rays ended their 10-game road losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

  • Golf pro Gene Siller shot and killed on Georgia golf course

    According to police, the suspect has not been caught and no motive has been identified.

  • Suns' Torrey Craig won his 2021 championship ring before the NBA Finals even started

    No matter who wins, Craig will get a championship ring.

  • Legendary broadcaster Marv Albert says farewell as 55-year career comes to an end

    A legendary career has come to an end.

  • The chasm between the Lightning and Canadiens is real

    The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the verge of defending as Stanley Cup champions, taking a 3-0 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens with a 6-3 victory Friday night.

  • Spain, Italy take unbeaten runs into Euro 2020 semifinals

    LONDON (AP) — Luis Enrique thought for a couple of seconds, looked straight back at the questioner, and gave the curtest of replies. “No,” said the Spain coach, with the blankest of looks on his face, after being asked if he had seen a better team than his at the European Championship. An answer out of blind loyalty? Perhaps. Or was it the fact that Spain was the leading scorer at Euro 2020? Maybe. Or the fact that La Roja is on an unbeaten streak stretching back to October, a run of 13 games? Q

  • Brewers have comfortable lead after 11-game winning streak

    The Milwaukee Brewers have taken advantage of an easier stretch in their schedule -- and they now have the largest division lead in the major leagues. Milwaukee had won 11 in a row prior to a loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Brewers have a seven-game advantage over second-place Cincinnati in the NL Central. Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta have been impressive in the rotation, and the offense has done its part lately, averaging 7.6 runs a game during the winning streak. Of tho

  • Lightning coach Jon Cooper on verge of a familiar feeling

    Jon Cooper was a fresh-faced rising star when he coached the Norfolk Admirals to the American Hockey League's Calder Cup championship in 2012 after going on a 28-game winning streak during the season. Now, he is one Tampa Bay Lightning victory away from becoming just the second coach in the NHL’s salary-cap era to hoist the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons. Cooper is one of many parallels between Norfolk nine years ago and Tampa Bay now, although the former lawyer acknowledges he is better at

  • The Rush: The cast of 'The Tomorrow War' on what football would look like in 2051, the Detroit Lions and more!

    Chris Pratt, Sam Richardson and Edwin Hodge discuss their new movie, what football would look like in 2051, the Detroit Lions and so much more.

  • All-time UCLA, Pac-12 coaching wins leader Terry Donahue dies at 77

    Donahue oversaw the Bruins' best football years, winning five conference championships and three Rose Bowls.

  • Vancouver Whitecaps settle for 2-2 draw with FC Dallas after own goal in stoppage time

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Vancouver Whitecaps’ Ranko Veselinovic scored an own goal in the 94th minute to give FC Dallas a 2-2 draw Sunday night. Veselinovic and teammate Andy Rose collided as they went up in the air to clear Paxton Pomykal’s diagonal cross and, Veselinovic, affected by the contact, inadvertently knocked it past Vancouver goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau. "We had a very difficult second half," said Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos. "We were a lot under pressure, it was hard for us.

  • DeSclafani dominates, Posey leaves game, Giants win 5-2

    PHOENIX (AP) — Manager Gabe Kapler wore a big grin across his face during postgame interviews on Sunday night. The fact that his San Francisco Giants had won their third straight game was just a small part of the reason. Anthony DeSclafani threw 8 2/3 effective innings, Austin Slater and Darin Ruf both homered and the Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2. But the most important moment of the night might have been back in the medical room, where X-rays on All-Star Buster Posey's left thumb we

  • Sounders match MLS record for unbeaten start, tying Rapids

    COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Alex Roldan scored his first MLS goal and the Seattle Sounders matched the league record for games without a loss to open a season at 12, tying the Colorado Rapids 1-1 on Sunday night. The Sounders (7-0-5) tied the mark held by the Los Angeles Galaxy (1996, 2010), Kansas City (2000) and Real Salt Lake (2014). They will have a chance to break the record Wednesday night at home against Houston. Roldan pounced on defensive miscue and scored on a right-footed shot from th

  • Urshela's 3-run HR lifts Yanks over Mets 4-2 to avoid sweep

    NEW YORK (AP) — Gio Urshela hit a three-run homer and the New York Yankees saved a little face by beating the Mets 4-2 Sunday night to avoid a Subway Series sweep. In the opener of Sunday's split doubleheader, Pete Alonso hit a tying home run off imploding Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman leading off the seventh inning and José Peraza had a go-ahead, two-run double that included interference from a visiting fan in the Bronx in a 10-5 Mets stunner. The Mets also won Saturday's series opener 8-3. Al