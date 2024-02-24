Stan Bowles: Former England and QPR forward dies aged 75

Stan Bowles in action for QPR against Tottenham in November 1975

Former England and Queens Park Rangers forward Stan Bowles has died aged 75.

Bowles, who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, played more than 560 games in English football and was capped five times by England.

He made 315 appearances for QPR and scored 97 goals for the Loftus Road club.

Bowles also played for Manchester City, Bury, Crewe Alexandra, Carlisle United, Nottingham Forest, Leyton Orient and Brentford.

QPR said it was "with a heavy heart" they had learned that the club "icon" had passed away.

Bowles played for QPR from 1972 to 1979 and became known as one of English football's celebrated entertainers and most charismatic figures.

"All our thoughts are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. May he rest in peace," said a QPR statement.

"The club will be confirming how we will be paying a fitting tribute to Stan in due course."

Bowles started his career at Manchester City and had spells at Bury, Crewe and Carlisle before moving to QPR.

He was part of their side which finished as runners-up to Liverpool in the old First Division in 1975-76 and had a stand at Loftus Road named after him in 2022 - the Stanley Bowles Stand.

QPR saluted Bowles in their statement, adding: "A darling of the Loftus Road terraces, Stanley Bowles is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to have ever pulled on the famous blue and white hoops.

"Many would argue that he is the best.

"Regardless, Stan was a special talent - a 1970s footballing maverick - who was popular for his antics both on and off the field."

Bowles had a brief spell at Forest before moving to Leyton Orient and Brentford, where he was named the club's player of the year in 1982, two years prior to ending his playing career.

"One of the finest ever to play in red and white, we mourn the death of Stan Bowles," said Brentford in a statement.

"A great entertainer and character who put smiles on the faces of all who saw him play.

"Our thoughts are with Stan's friends and family at this incredibly sad time."

A 'maverick' and 'great entertainer' - tributes to Bowles

Bowles made his England debut away against Portugal in 1974, with his only international goal coming against Wales at Ninian Park in that same year.

He released an autobiography in 1996 in which he spoke about his antics off the pitch, including gambling and drinking issues.

The English Football League said he was "a wonderful player, a maverick, an icon and a QPR legend".

Gary Lineker, the Match of the Day presenter and former England striker, posted: "Sorry to hear that Stan Bowles has died. A delightful footballer and hugely charismatic man. Always loved watching him play. RIP Stan."

Former England and QPR winger Trevor Sinclair added: "Really sad to hear, the great entertainer 'Stan Bowles' has passed away.

"I know he'd been unwell for some time but I'd rather remember the times he took me under his wing and down the west end in the early 90's, absolute QPR legend. RIP Stan."

A statement from England, on the team's X (formerly Twitter) account, read: "Rest in peace, Stan Bowles. Stan made five appearances for England, scoring for the Three Lions in a 2-0 win over Wales at Ninian Park in 1974."

Leyton Orient also added a tribute, writing: "All at Leyton Orient are devastated to hear of the passing of Stan Bowles, who represented the club during the 1980-81 season. A true footballing icon. Rest in peace, Stan."