Stamps looking for more from Andrew Buckley

CALGARY — There’s little doubt that Andrew Buckley helped progress the Canadian quarterback movement last season.

Buckley, just like fellow Canuck and Riders pivot Brandon Bridge, continued to show that he is one of the league’s most promising young quarterback prospects in 2017, Canadian passport notwithstanding.

But if you ask Head Coach Dave Dickenson, the sky is the limit for the 24-year-old pivot, who has plenty of room to grow going into his third professional campaign.

“I was pleased with Andrew, but also I’m looking for more,” said Dickenson. “But every year when you put something on him, he has improved. He’s the type of guy, you look at him physically and watch him throw, he’s there with the best of them. He just needs to prove it on a daily basis.”

Buckley’s path to becoming a starter remains blocked by one of the best in the business in Bo Levi Mitchell, but that hasn’t stopped the Calgary native from making a name for himself. Last season he came out on top in a highly-publicized training camp battle to become the second-string quarterback, edging Mitchell Gale and Ricky Stanzi.

RELATED:

» Bo Levi Mitchell ready to shoulder the load

» Morris: Stamps thinking redemption…again

» Bio: Andrew Buckley by the numbers

Andrew Buckley has emerged as one of the brightest young QB prospects in the league (Johany Jutras/CFL.ca)

That was a significant accomplishment for a sophomore quarterback from Canada because you can be certain that it was earned. With quarterbacks unaffected by the ratio, Buckley was given the job over an American based solely on his ability to lead the offence and confidently make all the throws on the wide Canadian field.

It means the Stamps view Buckley not only as a long-term developmental prospect but a reliable safety net in the event that Mitchell is sidelined by injury.

Story Continues

“Andrew’s a solid guy,” said Dickenson. “I see a good ceiling, a great person, hard worker, talented. There are a lot of intangibles that are also in his favour and he has experience with our system and some playing time.”

Mirrored by Bridge, who made a strong push for playing time last season in Regina and won 10 games with the Riders but will likely take a back seat to Zach Collaros this year, Buckley still has plenty to accomplish in the CFL.

The Stampeders’ backup turned heads last year when he played the second half of a blowout win against Hamilton, completing all 10 of his passing attempts for 106 yards and a touchdown.

But while Buckley showed similar poise throughout most of his spot duty in 2017, his biggest test came late in the season when the Stamps gave him the start at home in the snow vs. Winnipeg. Dickenson opted to rest many of his starters ahead of the playoffs and Buckley struggled with turnovers in his first career start, including a pick-six.

The back-to-back Hec Crighton winner for U SPORTS’ most outstanding player in 2014 and 2015 finished his second CFL season with 313 passing yards on 13 of 18 passing with a touchdown and a pick, building on his responsibilities as a short-yardage quarterback.

“He has to be his own motivator and take big steps in the pre-season. We’ll keep pushing and hopefully he shows us more and more and makes that hold on the backup job his and we go from there.” Stamps head coach Dave Dickenson on Andrew Buckley

Stamps’ head coach Dave Dickenson is set to enter his third season at the helm of the team (Johany Jutras/CFL.ca)

So where does Buckley stand as a CFL prospect? In Edmonton, James Franklin was able to make a big name for himself in spot duty behind Mike Reilly, putting up big numbers when given the opportunity to play. On the side, Franklin impressed those within the organization with his leadership qualities, his football IQ and his dedication to the game.

The Stampeders have seen much of this in Buckley, too, and time is on the 24-year-old’s side. Dickenson has said that Buckley will have to earn the second-string job for the second straight season, but perhaps the mystique surrounding the young quarterback can pay off, just like it has so far for Franklin.

In any case, Dickenson will be watching closely come training camp — and so too will Canadian Football League fans — hoping that Buckley can take another major step forward in 2018.

“He needs some game time,” said Dickenson. “Quarterback position, we’d rather stay with Bo as far as he’s done it and I could give Andrew reps in practice, but he has to be his own motivator and take big steps in the pre-season.

“We’ll keep pushing and hopefully he shows us more and more and makes that hold on the backup job his and we go from there.”

It’s not to say that 2018 could be a defining season for Buckley. He’s got a long road ahead of him in this league with plenty of time to grow and develop. At the same time, the former Calgary Dinos star needs to carry forward the momentum he’s been able to build early in his professional career.

Buckley is slated to report to camp along with the other quarterbacks and first-year players on May 16, while training camp fully opens on May 20.

Related Articles