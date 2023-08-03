Stamps celebrate Terry Pratchett's Discworld saga

A set of stamps celebrating the 40th anniversary of Sir Terry Pratchett's first Discworld novel, The Colour of Magic, has been published.

The author, who lived in Wiltshire, wrote 41 books in the Discworld series, the last of which was released after his death in 2015.

The set of eight stamps will go on general sale on 10 August.

The stamps include the characters Rincewind, Granny Weatherwax, Sam Vimes and Great A'Tuin.

Also included in the designs are specially commissioned artworks of Death and Mort, Tiffany Aching and Moist von Lipwig.

Sir Terry died after an eight-year battle against Alzheimer's disease

Sir Terry, who was born in Buckinghamshire, is regarded as one of the UK's greatest fantasy writers and the Discworld series has been translated into more than 40 languages, with more than a hundred million copies sold worldwide.

Director of external affairs and policy for the Royal Mail, David Gold, said: "These striking stamps will be loved by young and old.

"Terry Pratchett's Discworld novels remain as popular as ever and it is fitting that in the 40th anniversary year of The Colour of Magic, we celebrate with a set of stamps that honour the work of a... globally admired writer."

'Huge honour'

The Royal Mail worked closely with Sir Terry's estate, as well as Paul Kidby, who has been illustrating Discworld for 30 years.

Mr Kidby said: "It has been a huge honour to illustrate this set of stamps to commemorate 40 years of Discworld."

He said he was delighted to finally be able to talk to people about it as it has been a big secret to keep.

"It's a wonderful celebration of Terry's legacy and continued popularity."

