Stampeders want more clarity on quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell's injury

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders are seeking a second opinion on quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell's injury without revealing exactly what it is.

The CFL's Most Outstanding Player and Grey Cup MVP in 2018 underwent magnetic resonance imaging Tuesday.

Mitchell appeared to injure his throwing arm throwing late in Saturday's game against the B.C. Lions. He left the game with three minutes to play.

He did not throw the ball at practice for a second straight day Wednesday. Mitchell indicated he felt pain in his right pectoral muscle.

The Stampeders (1-1) are in Regina on Saturday to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Canadian Press