Stampeders QB Bo Levi Mitchell returns from injury for Labour Day game

CALGARY — His arm feeling the healthiest it has all season, Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell says he's ready to test it in a big game.

The CFL's Most Outstanding Player and Grey Cup MVP in 2018 will play for the first time in over two months on Monday against the Edmonton Eskimos.

Mitchell's last game action was June 29 when he suffered a tear in the pectoral muscle of his throwing arm.

The star pivot's return further boosts anticipation for the traditional meeting of provincial rivals on the Labour Day holiday.

A flypast by two CF-18 Hornets above McMahon Stadium will precede Monday's game in honour of the Canadian military.

"I couldn't pick a better game in the schedule to come back," Mitchell said Sunday. "I'm glad it's this one.

"Have the flyover, let the butterflies go away and go out there and let it fly."

The Stampeders (5-4) have a chance to overtake the Eskimos (6-4) in the West Division, as well as lock up the season series against the Esks ahead of Saturday's rematch in Edmonton.

"You try not to focus on that, but we know that's a reality of this game," Eskimos head coach Jason Maas said.

"They can win the season series. We can't right now. Our focus is just to beat them and do it again come Saturday."

Neither club wants to lose any more ground to the division-leading Winnipeg Blue Bombers (8-3) or the Saskatchewan Roughriders (7-3).

Mitchell had targeted Aug. 17 against the Montreal Alouettes for his return. His arm did not respond well in practice, however, and he returned to the injured list.

After a bye week and three straight days of reps, the 29-year-old Texan felt progression in his arm strength instead of erosion.

At the start of the season prior to his injury, the quarterback said he would feel discomfort in practice and have to ease up.

"It still wasn't feeling great on game days those first two weeks," Mitchell recalled.

"The more I threw this week, it felt better and better," he continued. "That's the surprising part for me and that's a confidence builder.

"If it started to wear down during this week, I'd have to be worried about it lasting for this whole season."

Calgary has beaten Edmonton in seven straight Labour Day contests. Mitchell is a career 5-0.

Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson's hopes his star quarterback maintains that perfect record.

"You're probably going to get a few potential lack-of-playing-time type of decisions," Dickenson said. "You might have Bo not be as sharp with his eye.

"He hasn't been hit in a long time. All those are questions I can't really answer. I'm looking forward to him playing though and leading us to a win."

Stampeders backup quarterback Nick Arbuckle went 4-3 in Mitchell's absence. He was under centre when Calgary held on for a 24-18 win over Edmonton at McMahon on Aug. 3.

The Eskimos had the ball on Calgary's 18-yard line in the final seconds, but couldn't punch it in for a converted touchdown and the win.

Edmonton quarterback Trevor Harris leads the CFL in passing yards (3,481), but his team has often settled for field goals instead of scoring touchdowns with a ratio of 32 to 23.

"I would say definitely we've got to turn those into touchdowns," Harris said.

"I'm doing everything I can to make sure that I'm better for my guys in the red zone and making sure that we're better, but we've done a tremendous job of putting together scoring drives which is no easy task to do."

EDMONTON ESKIMOS (6-4) at CALGARY STAMPEDERS (5-4)

Monday, McMahon Stadium

CAREY TO GET CARRIES — Ka'Deem Carey gets the start at running back for Calgary ahead of veteran Don Jackson. Carey scored two touchdowns in four games this season.

DANIELS RETURNS — Receiver DaVaris Daniels plays his first game at McMahon in Eskimos colours. The 2016 CFL rookie of the year spent three seasons with Calgary before signing with Edmonton. Daniels was a game-day scratch in Calgary on Aug. 3.

CALGARY CURSE — Esks QB Trevor Harris is 0-7-2 all time against Calgary, which is the only CFL team against whom he doesn't have a win.

HARRIS WELL-PROTECTED — Edmonton's offensive line has given up a league-low six sacks, while Calgary's ability to get to quarterbacks has been average with 17 sacks this season.

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press