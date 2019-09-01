Stampeders list Mitchell as starting QB for Labour Day game against Esks

CALGARY — Bo Levi Mitchell appears ready to return to the football field.

The Calgary Stampeders listed their quarterback as their starter on the depth chart for Monday's Labour Day game against the Edmonton Eskimos.

Mitchell, the CFL's Most Outstanding Player and Grey Cup MVP in 2018, hasn't played since suffering a tear in the pectoral muscle of his throwing arm late in a game June 29.

The 29-year-old Texan was activated from the injured list earlier this week.

Backup Nick Arbuckle has gone 4-3 in starts during Mitchell's absence.

The Canadian Press