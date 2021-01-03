Stampede! Dolphins awful, Tagovailoa shaky in likely season-ending loss to Bills

In a perverse way, the Buffalo Bills might have done the Miami Dolphins a favor Sunday.

They smoked the Dolphins in the first half Sunday to spare them the embarrassment of a 60-minute drubbing in the playoffs.

The Dolphins picked the worst possible time to play their worst game of the year, blown out by the Bills 56-26 on Sunday to put their postseason hopes on life support.

The Dolphins loss, combined with the Browns and Ravens wins in the 1 p.m. hour, means the Dolphins need a miracle Jaguars’ victory against the Colts in the 4:25 p.m. window. If not, they will miss the playoffs with 10 wins for the third time in franchise history.

But the Dolphins’ reward if they do get in? A rematch with Buffalo, which scored 87 points on Miami in two meetings this season.

And get this, for as lopsided the score Sunday, the Bills called off the dogs at halftime.

After Josh Allen lit up the Dolphins for three touchdown passes in the first half, he was a spectator the rest of the way.

He watched the backups largely out-play Miami’s starters.

The Bills outscored the Dolphins 28-20 in the second half.

Why? Because Tua Tagovailoa had the worst game, by far, his his career. With Ryan Fitzpatrick unavailable due to COVID-19, Tagovailoa knew he had no safety net.

He needed one. The rookie threw three second-half interceptions — one more than he had all season entering the game.

One of those picks went to Josh Norman, who returned it for a touchdown after DeVante Parker fell down on his route.

It should be said that his stats — 35 of 58 for 361 yards, a garbage-time touchdown to Malcolm Perry and those three picks — didn’t reflect a bunch of drops, including multiple by Isaiah Ford.

But Tagovailoa was part of the problem and not the solution.

And it capped a brutal closing six-start stretch that included two benchings and Sunday’s debacle.

Maybe Mike Tannenbaum, who ran this team last decade, was onto something. Maybe the Dolphins take a close look at the top quarterbacks in the draft, including Justin Fields, who just had a fantastic game in the national semifinal.

Story continues

The Dolphins will draft in the top 10 — and the top 3 if the Titans beat the Texans — in April, and the draft seems to have three high-level quarterbacks in

The Dolphins were simply non competitive after like the third possession of the game.

They led 3-0 after the first quarter, but that Jason Sanders field goal happened because of a nimble sideline interception by Byron Jones.

Then, the onslaught. Twenty eight points in 11 minutes, 9 seconds for Buffalo, including three touchdown passes by Josh Allen — two to Isaiah McKenzie — and an 84-yard punt return for a score by McKenzie.

Allen finished the half in which many believed he wouldn’t even play 18 of 26 for 224 yards and three touchdowns. Nik Needham had a particularly rough go of it, giving up McKenzie’s two scores.

But Jones had his issues. John Brown roasted him for a 32-yard score in a two-minute situation.