Stamp Fairtex vs. Seo Hee Ham set for interim atomweight title at ONE Fight Night 14

ONE Championship will crown an interim atomweight champion at ONE Fight Night 14.

Current atomweight champion Angela Lee’s fighting future is unclear following the untimely death of her sister Victoria Lee in December. Due to the circumstances, an interim title fight between Seo Hee Ham and Stamp Fairtex is set to headline the event on Friday, Sept. 1.

ONE Championship communicated the news to MMA Junkie on Wednesday. The event will air live on Amazon Prime Video at 8 p.m., but the location and venue is yet to be confirmed.

Stamp (10-2 MMA, 10-2 ONE) will compete for the third time in 2023, following a kickboxing split decision win over Anna Jaroonsak and an MMA knockout finish of Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10. Stamp previously challenged Lee for the title last March, but was submitted in the second round.

Ham (26-8 MMA, 3-0 ONE) will enter as a winner of nine straight bouts. The former UFC fighter will get her first shot at ONE gold in her second bout of the year. Ham started off her year with a unanimous decision win over Itsuki Hirata at ONE Fight Night 8 in March.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie