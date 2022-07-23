Stamp duty driving millionaires to rent rather than buy

luxury home

Wealthy property hunters are renting mega-mansions instead of buying them to avoid paying hefty tax bills, a top agent has claimed.

Trevor Abrahmsohn, who specialises in selling top-end properties in London, said “ridiculous” rates of stamp duty were deterring buyers, causing the Treasury to miss out on valuable income from property transactions.

He cited the example of an unnamed “famous UK footballer” who had opted to rent a mansion in Hampstead’s “billionaires’ row” for £15,000 per week, or £780,000 per year, instead of buying it outright for around £17m.

The opulent seven-bedroom house, which has a private cinema, indoor swimming pool, spa, gym, landscaped garden and summer house, would have entailed a stamp duty bill of at least £2m.

Under current stamp duty thresholds, buyers pay a flat rate of 12pc stamp duty on the value of any property above £1.5m, rising to 15pc if it is a second home.

Mr Abrahmsohn, who runs Glentree Estates, said: “You have got a situation where the Government is missing out on income.

“Because that person would have bought that £30m house, if stamp duty wasn’t so high, but they're renting it instead and they're not paying the government.

“The word is out now amongst the uber wealthy community that you rent, you don't buy. And it is only relevant because transaction taxes are ridiculous.”

The UK stamp duty regime compares unfavourably to other jurisdictions globally such as Florida, where transaction taxes on sales are less than 1pc.

Florida also taxes homeowners annually, requiring them to pay 1.5pc of their property’s value.

The Treasury has long faced calls to reform or abolish stamp duty, which critics say distorts the housing market and punishes people who want to downsize.

This month researchers at the OECD club of wealthy nations advocated property taxes based on annual value instead.

However, stamp duty remains a top earner for the Exchequer, with the Office for Budget Responsibility currently forecasting it will bring in £15.6bn for the 2021/22 fiscal year, rising to nearly £21bn by 2026/27.

The Treasury did not comment.