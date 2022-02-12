Stamkos scores 2 in 3rd period, Lightning beat Coyotes 4-3

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Steve Stamkos scored twice in the third period, and Brayden Point and Corey Perry added goals as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 on Friday night.

Brian Elliott made 15 saves in his second start since Dec. 31 as Tampa Bay (31-11-6) rebounded from a 3-2 loss to Colorado on Thursday. The Lightning have not lost consecutive games this season and are 5-0-1 in the second game of back-to-backs.

Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist, and Alex Galchenyuk and Nick Schmaltz also scored for the Coyotes. Karel Vejmelka made 28 saves.

Keller’s goal at 9:54 of the third period went through Elliott’s legs and made it 3-2 before Stamkos skated in alone and scored to make it 4-2 less than three minutes later.

Schmaltz brought the Coyotes within one at 4-3 with 1:38 remaining, a minute after the Coyotes pulled Vejmelka to get an extra skater, but the Coyotes failed to get another shot.

Point had his second goal in as many games and has eight in his last 14 contests.

Vejmelka made his fourth straight start in the last 10 days.

Galchenyuk has four goals in the last five games, and Keller has five in his last nine. Galchenyuk missed the first 13 games with an upper body injury and failed to score in his first 23 after returning.

NOTES: The Coyotes began a stretch of eight straight home games Friday, the fourth-longest stretch in franchise history. They do not play again until next Saturday. ... Tampa Bay G Andrei Vasilevskiy was given the night off after starting four straight and 13 of the last 14. He is tied for the league lead with 27 wins. … Arizona G Scott Wedgwood (lower body) missed his third straight game. … Coyotes F Phil Kessel and Islanders F Zach Parise are in a race to become the 11th U.S.-born player to reach 400 career goals. Each has 397. … Kessel skated in his 948th consecutive game, the second-longest active streak behind Keith Yandle (968).

UP NEXT

Tampa Bay: At New Jersey on Tuesday, the last of a three-game trip.

Arizona: Hosts Los Angeles on Feb. 19.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

    BEIJING — SILVER CRASHES INTO FINAL Speedskater Steven Dubois battled his way to a photo-finish silver medal in a packed, 10-man field in the men's 1,500-metre short-track event. The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que. had crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized. "My strategy was to go to the front (and) slow down a little bit because I didn't want to pull the whole race. Then one of the skaters did an outs