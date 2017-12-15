Stalock backstops surging Wild to 2-0 win over Maple Leafs

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Alex Stalock started his extended stretch of action in the Minnesota net with his first NHL shutout in three seasons.

Blanking a Toronto team that tossed him aside less than two years ago made the feat that much sweeter.

Stalock stopped 28 shots for his fifth career shutout, using his first start during Devan Dubnyk's absence to steer the Wild past the Maple Leafs 2-0 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory.

Tyler Ennis scored late in the first period and Mikael Granlund added a goal midway through the third period for the Wild, whose first three wins on the streak were all in extra time. They handed the Maple Leafs their first blank slate in more than a year, since a 3-0 loss at Calgary on Nov. 30, 2016. Since losing 4-2 to the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Nov. 8, the Wild are 12-4-1 in their last 17 games for an NHL-leading 25 points over that span. This was their fifth straight win at home.

''You just hope you can kind of keep it rolling. The way this group's playing right now, just coming to the rink, everybody's smiling. Everybody's having fun,'' said Stalock, who was acquired by Toronto from San Jose right before the trade deadline in 2016 but was stashed away in the AHL .

Stalock signed with Minnesota before last season and was elevated this year to the primary backup role for Dubnyk, who was pulled after one period into the previous game and will miss at least another week because of an unspecified lower-body injury. So the Wild net for now is in the hands of Stalock, who once played at South St. Paul High School just 5 miles from Xcel Energy Center.

''He's got a lot of energy, he's a great guy, and he's given us a lot of confidence,'' Ennis said. ''And when you've got confidence like that, you create more offense.''