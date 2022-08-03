‘Stalinist’ targets are stifling the NHS, warns Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt - Getty Images Europe

“Stalinist” targets are stifling the NHS and must be ditched, Jeremy Hunt has warned.

Mr Hunt, who was England’s longest-serving health secretary, said medics and managers were being “stifled” by layers of bureaucracy which did not put patients first.

Writing for The Telegraph, he said: “Stalinist centralism … has given the NHS more targets than any healthcare system anywhere in the world.

"Targets turn patients into numbers and often generate tick-box processes that consume time and energy and distract staff from the patient in front of them.”

The MP, who is now chairman of the House of Commons health and social care committee, has said he regretted not tackling the issue while he was health secretary from 2012 to 2018.

Mr Hunt said he had considered scrapping targets many times and tried to create a more “balanced” regulatory system, but ultimately failed to reduce the number of conflicting priorities facing NHS managers.

On Wednesday, Mr Hunt said national targets should be scrapped and replaced with more accessible transparent data, allowing people to compare performance between different parts of the NHS.

His comments come after The Telegraph launched its NHS Data Tracker – the first dashboard to comprehensively track the performance of the NHS in England for consumers.

Mr Hunt, who backs Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership campaign, said he was concerned that the NHS has not played a major part in the Tory leadership campaign, despite its perilous state.

Writing for this newspaper, he said: “This makes no sense because, come September, it is overwhelmingly likely that after sky-rocketing energy bills, the most pressing issue facing the new prime minister will be a looming winter crisis.

“Judging by the perilous state of ambulance and A&E services this summer, this winter looks like it will be the toughest ever.”

Mr Hunt said he believed Mr Sunak had shown “a willingness to confront difficult truths” and the need for reform of the NHS.

‘Continuity of care is transformative’

The former health secretary on Wednesday also called for a return to a system where all patients have their own family doctor responsible for their care.

Although surgeries have been told to ensure patients have a “named” GP, Mr Hunt is concerned that, in reality, many patients do not see the same doctor twice

“We did this in the NHS before 2004 and then tragically changed the GP contract, But since then the evidence has mounted that continuity of care is transformative in keeping people out of hospital,” he wrote. “One study last year showed a 25 per cent reduction in mortality rates and 30 per cent reduction in hospital visits for people who saw the same doctor over many years.

“This will become much easier if we make good on our promise to recruit 6,000 more GPs but we should start right away because it also reduces stress on doctors who are much happier seeing patients they know.”