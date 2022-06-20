The Staircase EPs Answer Our Burning Questions About the Finale (and the Meaning Behind That Last Shot)

Dave Nemetz
·9 min read

Warning: This post contains spoilers for all eight episodes of HBO Max’s The Staircase.

The Staircase took eight episodes to make its case… but it ultimately left the verdict up to us.

More from TVLine

The HBO Max limited series dramatized one of the most infamous true crime cases in recent years: the case of Michael Peterson, who was accused of murdering his wife Kathleen in 2001. The case was chronicled in a documentary, also titled The Staircase, that followed Michael through his trial, his conviction and his later release pending a retrial that never happened. We never really knew for sure if Michael did it or not, though, and the scripted version followed suit, ending on a shot of a finally free Michael looking into the camera and offering an enigmatic half-smile. (Read our finale recap here.)

To our surprise, HBO Max’s The Staircase turned out to be just as engrossing as the documentary, so we reached out to co-showrunners Antonio Campos and Maggie Cohn to help us examine the evidence and answer some of the questions we’re still pondering after the finale.

The Staircase Finale HBO Max Michael Peterson
The Staircase Finale HBO Max Michael Peterson

TVLINE | The series ends on an ambiguous note, with no real answers. How did you approach writing an ending to a story that doesn’t have a tidy, traditional ending to it?
CAMPOS |

Well, we didn’t give it a tidy, traditional ending. [Laughs] We felt like the end of the show needed to be more lyrical in a way. You know, throughout the run of the series, we were telling the audience: Don’t expect the answer of, “Did he or didn’t he do it?” Even if we were going to show you if he did or didn’t do it, it would still only be what we think, and we were not interested in that. What we were interested in is arriving at a place of unknowing and leaving you in that space, but with a lot of answers along the way. There are a lot of breadcrumbs along the way to try and understand this family, and to understand Michael, and actually to understand better what could have happened that night.

COHN | We always talked about how the seventh and the eighth episode would kind of work together to bring the series to an end. Episode 7 had more endings that felt concrete, and it was an emotional closure for a lot of the women in the series, whether that’s Kathleen or Sophie or Martha or Patty. It was an opportunity for them to say what the audience has been hoping they’d come to the entire time, which is the ability to explicitly express somewhat of like a discontent, but also explain their actions. And so, with [Episode 7], we felt like we were creating somewhat of a closure emotionally for a lot of our characters that created a foundation for [Episode 8] being as beautiful and as lyrical and ethereal as it was. So it allowed us to have that ambiguity and still give the audience that kind of sated feeling of: There’s some finality to this.

TVLINE | Speaking of lyrical and ethereal: In the final scene with Michael and Kathleen by the pool, on the night of her death, it’s like she’s speaking to him from beyond the grave. It’s kind of the conversation that they never got to have. What made you decide to add that in?
CAMPOS | We always knew that was going to be a part of the ending. We really felt like that was the conclusion to the pool scene. If you notice, every time we go to the pool, the conversation is slightly different. And we knew that when we got to the end of the show, we wanted that conversation to happen. Obviously, Michael addressed the fact that he had lied about Kathleen knowing all those years in his interview with Jean, but it wasn’t intimate. It wasn’t personal. We felt like the conversation that he could have with Kathleen is the personal conversation, the intimate one. It can only happen in his mind in a way, and that’s where it does happen. The show doesn’t tell you exactly where that space is, but it really is meant to feel like a dream. Michael, he’s in the past, but it’s not the past, because Kathleen’s talking about things that are happening in the present, and she’s saying one thing, but her intonation suggests a different feeling. So there are all these ways to interpret what’s happening, and also all these signs that this is in Michael’s head, and this is a dream, and that there’s something underneath what we’re seeing that is trying to push its way out.

The Staircase HBO Max Finale Michael Peterson
The Staircase HBO Max Finale Michael Peterson

TVLINE | We also see that even if Michael isn’t guilty of Kathleen’s murder, he’s no angel. In the finale, he sends Sophie away, and he admits to lying about Kathleen in that final interview with Jean. He also gives us that half-smile at the very end. What impression did you want viewers to come away with of Michael as a person, regardless of his guilt or innocence?
COHN |

Well, I think [Michael’s lawyer] David Rudolf kind of expresses it, which is: It’s not about innocence or guilt. It’s about your character and your lies, and that those things are actually the bits that define somebody. It’s not necessarily the worst moment of your life that can define you. It’s actually the accumulation of the decisions you’ve made in your life that come to find you and then come to shape people’s perception of that worst moment. So I think Michael is who he is, and the facts are what they are, but it’s what you bring to your perception of Michael Peterson that actually shades you towards innocence or guilt. It’s not actually what we’re presenting. It’s what you’re how you’re interpreting the presentation.

CAMPOS | Yeah, the whole end of the series is really: What are you projecting onto that image? What part of that smile, or strange thing that’s happening with Michael’s face, are you focusing on? And how are you interpreting it? And really, that’s it. That’s what we’re projecting onto him.

Toni Collette The Staircase Kathleen Peterson HBO Max
Toni Collette The Staircase Kathleen Peterson HBO Max

TVLINE | You ended with Kathleen’s name being the last words we see before the credits. Was that a way of honoring her memory, before it gets lost in everything else surrounding this case?
CAMPOS |

Yeah, it was just this kind of quiet reminder that there was this woman, and whatever you think happened that night, it was tragic. Whatever you think happened, it was violent and sad. We just wanted to leave her name being the last thing that we feel in this series.

TVLINE | Antonio, you’ve been working on this project since 2008. What’s it like to see it all finally come to fruition?
CAMPOS | Yeah, it’s strange. I haven’t fully processed it, but it’s really satisfying. It really feels like it took as long as it needed to take, not just for me to grow as a person and as a filmmaker, but for me to meet people like Maggie and to find a partner in this that could help me see this story through, and to meet all the wonderful artists that we’ve met along the way. So in some ways, it is weird, and it’s been such a long journey, but it doesn’t feel like we left anything on the table. We put it all out there, and we made the show we want to make, and I’m very happy it didn’t happen a decade ago as a feature. It happened the way it was supposed to happen now.

TVLINE | Well, if it did, you would have missed about half the story!
CAMPOS | Well, that’s the thing! [Laughs] This story just kept changing, and it’s like, “Holy s–t, there’s no way this is a movie. This ending has already changed, like, twice in the last two years.”

TVLINE | True crime is such a trend right now, and it feels like this case is like the prototypical true crime story. What do you think is still so fascinating about this case, all these years later? Is it just the fact that we don’t have an answer?
COHN | Yeah, is it even a crime?

CAMPOS | Is it even a true crime story? I mean, that is why, for us, it was the perfect story to deconstruct the true crime genre, because it is so mysterious. One of my favorite writers is H.P. Lovecraft, and I love his short stories. But there’s always a moment where the story loses me, and that’s usually when you see the monster, and now you know what the monster looks like. He describes it, and all of a sudden, the story kind of dies. But everything leading up to it, the mood and the atmosphere, and the tension and the dread, that’s what’s most interesting. And I think the most interesting true crime stories are the ones where the mystery still lives. For instance, Zodiac is one of my favorite true crime films, and it’s because in that case, that film was very much about obsession. Yes, it’s about this serial killer, but it’s really about these characters’ obsession and them pursuing this for years, and the sense that they may never know, but they’re going to keep looking. And for us, it was the fact that… again, if it’s not a crime, it’s not unsolved. We’ll just never know. Also, it’s so interesting because all through these last almost two decades, the story continues to become stranger and twistier, and there are connections that feel very meaningful, but then you follow them and see they don’t really add up to anything. There are just so many layers to the story that it’s endlessly fascinating.

Grade the series in our poll below, and then hit the comments to share your thoughts (and any lingering questions you still have). 

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver

    HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Planche Collective is making space for marginalized skateboarders in Montreal

    Cheers ring through Montreal's Jarry Park as skateboarders race down a hill on a cool and windy Sunday afternoon. They smack their boards on the concrete, taking turns facing off in a friendly match as part of Planche Collective's biweekly skate sessions. The collective was started last year with the mission of creating a barrier-free space for women, queer, trans, Black and Indigenous people and other people of colour to get into skateboarding — regardless of skill level. Seeing a lack of welco

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w

  • Gibson outduels Harris as Bandits narrowly edge Shooting Stars

    The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0, lead Cup final 2-0

    DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar barely broke a smile after scoring his second goal and Colorado's seventh of the night. He fist-bumped Mikko Rantanen to thank him for the pass and skated to the bench. He and the Avalanche are calm, confident and rolling. They're now two wins from dethroning the two-time defending champions. Looking like by far the better team, the Avalanche overwhelmed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-sev

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Should Andrei Vasilevskiy have been pulled in Game 2?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie aim to rationalize Jon Cooper's decision to let the Avalanche hang seven goals on the Lightning's netminder in Game 2.

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Hernandez and Gurriel help Blue Jays rally past Yankees 10-9; Toronto avoids sweep

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez pounded his chest as he rounded the bases at Rogers Centre, celebrating his go-ahead three-run home run. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., whose grand slam had brought Toronto to within a run, cheered him on from the top step of the Blue Jays dugout. Their big bats were the difference on Sunday as the Blue Jays rallied past the New York Yankees 10-9 on Sunday in a statement victory for Toronto. The win snapped New York's nine-game streak and helped the Blue Jays avoid a three-game