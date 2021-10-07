StageZero Life Sciences Establishes On-Site Clinic for its Next-Generation Multi-Cancer Blood Test Aristotle(TM) in Richmond, Virginia

Patients in Virginia and the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area now have direct access to cancer testing at its Richmond lab

TORONTO, ON and RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS) (OTCQB:SZLSF) ("StageZero" or the "Company"), an integrated healthcare company working to improve outcomes for cancer and other chronic diseases through early detection and intervention, announced today that patients in Virginia and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area (D.C., Md., Va.) can now directly access Aristotle ™, the company's multi-cancer blood test, via its Richmond, Va. laboratory. Aristotle, which is built on the Company's proprietary mRNA technology, is a next-generation test which simultaneously screens for multiple cancers from a single sample of blood. Additionally, StageZero's individual cancer tests, inflammatory markers, and COVID-19 tests are also available to patients who register for testing. The opening of the Richmond clinic is part of the Hub and Spoke model the Company is implementing to expand direct access to its services in addition to telehealth.

Cancer continues to take a devastating toll on millions of people across the country, and the American Cancer Society predicts more than 600,000 people will die from cancer this year.1 One of the most important steps that can be taken to increase survival rates is to detect cancer early.

Aristotle screens for the molecular signatures associated with multiple, individual cancers, including breast, ovarian, prostate, colorectal, and others. The Aristotle test works by interrogating the mRNA from a sample of whole blood and detecting gene expression profiles indicative of specific cancers. StageZero's Sentinel Principle® technology has been validated in more than 9,000 patients and used by more than 100,000 patients in North America.

Aristotle needs to be prescribed by a physician and is available through AVRT™, the Company's comprehensive telehealth program that uses advanced diagnostics and physician supervision to help patients detect cancer in the earliest stages. Through AVRT, patients who have a molecular signature for cancer, detected via the Aristotle panel, are paired with a dedicated case manager, physician, and/or other healthcare professionals to guide them on next steps. Patients can get tested onsite at the Company's CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratory in Richmond by visiting http://www.stagezerolifesciences.com/aristotle-va.html.

"Aristotle and AVRT have the potential to improve the delivery of cancer care in the U.S.," said James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero Life Sciences. "Providing physicians with the ability to detect cancers and intervene earlier in the disease can potentially optimize outcomes for patients. AVRT provides patients with an end-to-end solution that puts them at the center of our care framework, which includes testing, actionable results, and early interventions."

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. is a vertically integrated healthcare company dedicated to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through next-generation diagnostics and a unique telehealth program that provides clinical interventions to help patients reduce the risk of developing late-stage disease (AVRT™).

The Company's next generation test, Aristotle™, is the first ever multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for multiple cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle™ uses mRNA technology to identify the molecular signatures of multiple cancer types and is built on the Company's patented technology platform, the Sentinel Principle. This underlying technology has been validated in more than 9,000 patients and used by more than 100,000 patients in North America.

Aristotle™, as well as additional cancer diagnostics (ColonSentry®, BreastSentry™, and the Prostate Health Index) are processed at the Company's clinical laboratory, StageZero Life Sciences, Inc., a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high-complexity reference laboratory in Richmond, Virginia. In addition, the Company is also leveraging its specialty in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to provide COVID-19 PCR testing (swab and saliva) and Antibody Testing (blood analysis).

StageZero Life Sciences trades on the Toronto Stock exchange under the symbol SZLS and on the OTCQB under the symbol SZLSF.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "expects", "will" and similar expressions, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Important Safety Information

The Aristotle™, ColonSentry®, and BreastSentry™ tests were developed, and their performance characteristics determined, by Stage Zero Life Sciences, Inc. They have not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These tests are performed in a CLIA certified laboratory and are intended for clinical purposes. These tests must be ordered by and used only in consultation with a healthcare provider who can prescribe medications.

