StageZero Life Sciences Discusses Testing for COVID-19 Beginning to Go Live and Whole Blood Diagnostic Test, Aristotle(R), in New Video Interview on SNN Network

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / SNN Network, The Official Small-, Micro- and Nano-Cap News Source™, today published a new Video Interview with James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (SZLS.TO). StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of cancer and multiple disease states through whole blood, according to the company's website (see here: www.stagezerolifesciences.com).

Click the following link to watch the Video Interview:

StageZero Life Sciences - Molecular Diagnostics Company Discusses Testing for COVID-19 and Whole Blood Diagnostic Test, Aristotle®

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of cancer and multiple disease states through whole blood. Aristotle®, our next generation test, is a panel for simultaneously screening for 10 discrete cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle is built on our proven and proprietary Sentinel Principle Technology Platform which has been validated on 10,000 patients and used to develop the first liquid biopsy for Colorectal Cancer, with further validation currently underway. In addition to building a pipeline of products for early cancer detection, the Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified reference laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia that offers the ColonSentry® test as well as licensed biomarker tests for breast and prostate cancers. To learn more visit www.stagezerolifesciences.com.

About SNN Network

SNN Network is an investor portal covering the Small-, Micro- and Nano-cap markets by providing news, insights, education tools and expert commentary. Subscribe now to our YouTube Channel to be notified when new CEO video interviews, Wall Street Views with investing experts, and Planet MicroCap Podcast episodes are available.

