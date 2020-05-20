StageZero Life Sciences Announces a Delay in its Q1 Filings

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2020 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd (SZLS.TO) ("StageZero" or the "Company") today announced that due to the disruption caused by COVID-19 and its impact on the Company's Year-End filings, the Q1 2020 interim filings will be delayed.

The Company will be delayed in the reporting of its interim financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the three (3) month period ending March 31, 2020 (the "Interim Filings"), that is required to be filed by May 15, 2020 pursuant to NI 51-102.

In light of recent COVID-19 developments and their impact on issuers, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) announced temporary relief that provides a 45-day extension from certain regulatory filings required to be made on or before June 1, 2020. In Ontario, this relief is provided to corporate finance issuers by Ontario Securities Commission Instrument 51-502 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (the CF Blanket Order).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Company intends to rely on the exemptions to provide its Board of Directors adequate time to complete the Interim Filings. The Company will make every effort to issue and file the Interim Filings at the earliest opportunity.

The Company's management and other insiders will continue to observe a trading blackout consistent with the principles contained in Canadian National Policy 11-207 - Failure to File Cease Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions - until such time as the Interim Filings have been made.

The Company confirms all material developments have been disclosed via press releases and that there have been no material business developments that have not been disclosed since the Company's financials and MD&A for Year-End 2019.

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of multiple disease states through whole blood. The Company operates a CAP-accredited and CLIA certified high complexity reference laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia. A specialist in PCR testing for the early identification of Cancer through blood, the Company is uniquely positioned to provide both COVID PCR testing (nasal swab) and blood test analysis (Antibody testing). Our full service, telehealth platform includes access to physicians and phlebotomists who can prescribe and draw samples for individuals and groups. As we provide COVID-19 test during this Pandemic, we continue making progress with our mission to eradicate late-stage cancers through early detection. Our next-generation test, Aristotle®, is a multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. www.stagezerolifesciences.com

Story continues

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "expects", "will" and similar expressions, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Company Contacts:

James R. Howard-Tripp

Chairman & CEO

jht@stagezerols.com

Tel: 1-855-420-7140 Ext. 1

Rebecca Greco

Investor Relations

r greco @stagezerols.com

Tel: 1-855-420-7140 Ext. 1838

SOURCE: StageZero Life Sciences Ltd





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/590753/StageZero-Life-Sciences-Announces-a-Delay-in-its-Q1-Filings



