Stages is set for Ukraine fundraiser in Eganville

Eganville – The stage is set for this Friday’s major fundraiser for Ukraine at the Eganville Arena.

The event – to raise money for Ukrainian Relief -- is being sponsored by the Eganville Leader to commemorate the 120th anniversary of the newspaper.

It starts at 5 o’clock when viewing is open for more than 80 items that will be auctioned off beginning at 6 p.m. by Preston Cull of Douglas.

A brief opening ceremony will commence about 7:30 followed by an evening of music, dancing and camaraderie. Entertainment is by The County Lads, comprised of the MacDonald brothers – Alec and Hamish, Nolan Laframboise and Joah Vaillancourt, all of Alexandria. The foursome plays a variety of Celtic and Country Music and are quickly becoming one of Eastern Ontario’s top musical groups attracting a large following of fans and music lovers. They have played a few events in and around Douglas, but Friday’s appearance will be their first in Eganville and in Renfrew County outside of Douglas.

A capacity crowd is expected to attend this event which is attracting wide support from all corners of Renfrew County.

Eganville Leader Publisher Gerald Tracey said he is extremely grateful for the response to the plea for support and especially with the assistance being provided by many people in the community.

“Preston Cull is donating his auctioneering services and that in itself is reason enough to attend the sale,” he said. “Preston’s humour and wittiness with the people who come to bid is always enjoyed by the crowd. I would say that in itself is worth the price of admission, but there is no admission.”

People attending are being asked to donate whatever amount they can to the Trust for Ukraine Community fund. All donations of $50 or more will be eligible for a tax receipt.

Numerous items have been donated for the sale which will take place outside at the rear of the arena. The sale will start at 6 sharp and hopefully be finished by 7:30. (See an almost complete list elsewhere in this edition).

Story continues

There will be a short opening ceremony with remarks from Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MP Cheryl Gallant, Renfrew County Warden Debbie Robinson, Bonnechere Valley Mayor Jennifer Murphy and North Algona Wilberforce Township Mayor James Brose. Mayors from several municipalities in the county are expected to be in attendance and will be introduced. MPP John Yakabuski cannot attend due to a previous commitment.

Throughout the evening and until 9:30, guests will have the opportunity to bid on up to 60 silent auction items that will be displayed in the arena.

Mr. Tracey said although the event has been organized in a short time period, the response has been overwhelming. Shortly after the event was announced, Bonnechere Valley Township threw its support behind the event by waiving the rental fee at the arena and also having the donations flow through their operations so that donors could get tax receipts.

And what started out as a small group of helpers made up of William Enright, Johanna Zomers, Zig Mintha and Tetyana Moiseyeva, a Ukrainian living near Barry’s Bay, has grown into a small army of people who will be providing assistance Friday.

The response to a request for financial assistance was almost instantaneous, Mr. Tracey said, adding in the first few days of announcing the fundraiser, donations of $5,000, $2,500 and $1,000 were received.

Monday, June 20 marks the 120th anniversary of the Leader and while anniversary celebrations are usually marked in 25-year intervals, Mr. Tracey said this year’s anniversary is significant for a few reasons and more than just the newspaper’s birthday.

“This event can also be considered as a celebration of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “We know it’s not over, but the main threat and risk is at its lowest point in more than two years and finally people can get out and see other people again.

“If you are like me, when I see some people for the first time in 27 months, I don’t readily recognize them. Hair styles may have changed and let’s face it, we do age, like it or not. But it is going to be just a wonderful night to socialize again.”

It has also been a challenging spring for the Leader family with the news that its longtime printing plant was closing at the end of May. There was a lot of concern over a four-week period whether or not the Leader would find an alternate printing plant within reasonable distance at an affordable cost.

“When it came down to the 11th hour, we had three options, but really only one good one and that was to select Hebdo-Lithographers in Montreal to print the Leader,” he said. “Our first edition was printed in Montreal last week and it arrived in Eganville at about 5 a.m. Wednesday, only about one to one-and-a-half hours later than when it was printed in Bracebridge.”

“The transition was seamless and for that we are most grateful,” he said.

So, this is in part a celebration and in part a fundraiser and guaranteed to be a lot of fun. However, at the heart of it is the devastating destruction in the Ukraine after Russia attacked on February 24. The United Nations reports 15 million people have fled their homes since the invasion began. Half of these have fled the country while many are displaced within the Ukraine. Some have come to Canada and Renfrew County as refugees.

Mr. Tracey noted the suffering of the people in Ukraine has galvanized the community to rally in support, just as they have in past for causes near and beyond. Coordinating with the Ukrainian Embassy and refugees moving into Renfrew County needing assistance, the funds are going to assist those so deeply impacted in this war, now in its 15th week.

“World events are continuously reminding us of how lucky we are to live in Canada and specifically the Ottawa Valley,” Mr. Tracey said. “This is an opportunity to lend a helping hand.

Debbi Christinck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader