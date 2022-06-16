Stages is set for Ukraine fundraiser in Eganville

·5 min read

Eganville – The stage is set for this Friday’s major fundraiser for Ukraine at the Eganville Arena.

The event – to raise money for Ukrainian Relief -- is being sponsored by the Eganville Leader to commemorate the 120th anniversary of the newspaper.

It starts at 5 o’clock when viewing is open for more than 80 items that will be auctioned off beginning at 6 p.m. by Preston Cull of Douglas.

A brief opening ceremony will commence about 7:30 followed by an evening of music, dancing and camaraderie. Entertainment is by The County Lads, comprised of the MacDonald brothers – Alec and Hamish, Nolan Laframboise and Joah Vaillancourt, all of Alexandria. The foursome plays a variety of Celtic and Country Music and are quickly becoming one of Eastern Ontario’s top musical groups attracting a large following of fans and music lovers. They have played a few events in and around Douglas, but Friday’s appearance will be their first in Eganville and in Renfrew County outside of Douglas.

A capacity crowd is expected to attend this event which is attracting wide support from all corners of Renfrew County.

Eganville Leader Publisher Gerald Tracey said he is extremely grateful for the response to the plea for support and especially with the assistance being provided by many people in the community.

“Preston Cull is donating his auctioneering services and that in itself is reason enough to attend the sale,” he said. “Preston’s humour and wittiness with the people who come to bid is always enjoyed by the crowd. I would say that in itself is worth the price of admission, but there is no admission.”

People attending are being asked to donate whatever amount they can to the Trust for Ukraine Community fund. All donations of $50 or more will be eligible for a tax receipt.

Numerous items have been donated for the sale which will take place outside at the rear of the arena. The sale will start at 6 sharp and hopefully be finished by 7:30. (See an almost complete list elsewhere in this edition).

There will be a short opening ceremony with remarks from Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MP Cheryl Gallant, Renfrew County Warden Debbie Robinson, Bonnechere Valley Mayor Jennifer Murphy and North Algona Wilberforce Township Mayor James Brose. Mayors from several municipalities in the county are expected to be in attendance and will be introduced. MPP John Yakabuski cannot attend due to a previous commitment.

Throughout the evening and until 9:30, guests will have the opportunity to bid on up to 60 silent auction items that will be displayed in the arena.

Mr. Tracey said although the event has been organized in a short time period, the response has been overwhelming. Shortly after the event was announced, Bonnechere Valley Township threw its support behind the event by waiving the rental fee at the arena and also having the donations flow through their operations so that donors could get tax receipts.

And what started out as a small group of helpers made up of William Enright, Johanna Zomers, Zig Mintha and Tetyana Moiseyeva, a Ukrainian living near Barry’s Bay, has grown into a small army of people who will be providing assistance Friday.

The response to a request for financial assistance was almost instantaneous, Mr. Tracey said, adding in the first few days of announcing the fundraiser, donations of $5,000, $2,500 and $1,000 were received.

Monday, June 20 marks the 120th anniversary of the Leader and while anniversary celebrations are usually marked in 25-year intervals, Mr. Tracey said this year’s anniversary is significant for a few reasons and more than just the newspaper’s birthday.

“This event can also be considered as a celebration of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “We know it’s not over, but the main threat and risk is at its lowest point in more than two years and finally people can get out and see other people again.

“If you are like me, when I see some people for the first time in 27 months, I don’t readily recognize them. Hair styles may have changed and let’s face it, we do age, like it or not. But it is going to be just a wonderful night to socialize again.”

It has also been a challenging spring for the Leader family with the news that its longtime printing plant was closing at the end of May. There was a lot of concern over a four-week period whether or not the Leader would find an alternate printing plant within reasonable distance at an affordable cost.

“When it came down to the 11th hour, we had three options, but really only one good one and that was to select Hebdo-Lithographers in Montreal to print the Leader,” he said. “Our first edition was printed in Montreal last week and it arrived in Eganville at about 5 a.m. Wednesday, only about one to one-and-a-half hours later than when it was printed in Bracebridge.”

“The transition was seamless and for that we are most grateful,” he said.

So, this is in part a celebration and in part a fundraiser and guaranteed to be a lot of fun. However, at the heart of it is the devastating destruction in the Ukraine after Russia attacked on February 24. The United Nations reports 15 million people have fled their homes since the invasion began. Half of these have fled the country while many are displaced within the Ukraine. Some have come to Canada and Renfrew County as refugees.

Mr. Tracey noted the suffering of the people in Ukraine has galvanized the community to rally in support, just as they have in past for causes near and beyond. Coordinating with the Ukrainian Embassy and refugees moving into Renfrew County needing assistance, the funds are going to assist those so deeply impacted in this war, now in its 15th week.

“World events are continuously reminding us of how lucky we are to live in Canada and specifically the Ottawa Valley,” Mr. Tracey said. “This is an opportunity to lend a helping hand.

Debbi Christinck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Growlers comeback falls short against River Lions, still looking for 1st win

    The Newfoundland Growlers are still searching for their first win in franchise history. Led by Khalil Ahmad's 21-point effort, the Niagara River Lions denied the Growlers (0-4) comeback with an 98-97 win in Canadian Elite Basketball League action on Friday. Ahmad's free throw following Jermel Kennedy's foul, sealed the home victory in the Elam Ending for Niagara at the Meridian Centre in St. Catherines, Ont. Growlers' Brandon Sampson led all scorers with 26 points and Jahvon Blair added 24 for N

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Barber-led Nighthawks withstand Growlers' comeback effort for 3rd consecutive win

    Cat Barber poured in 30 points and the Guelph Nighthawks took their third consecutive victory, holding off a strong fourth-quarter effort from the Newfoundland Growlers to win 89-82 on Tuesday in Guelph, Ont. The Nighthawks (4-3), who lost three straight following their season-opening victory against the Scarborough Shooting Stars, had their hands full in the final frame with the Growlers (0-6) making a serious push for their first win. In a first quarter where both sides were able to get into a

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was

  • Final Fantasy XVI new story details

    Get to know more story details about Final Fantasy XV, which is coming next summer.

  • Hoskins' double in 9th lifts Phillies over Marlins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins raised his arms in celebration on his game-ending RBI double in the ninth inning that led the Philadelphia Phillies over the Miami Marlins 3-2 Monday night. Hoskins’ two-out hit off Anthony Bass (1-3) scored Matt Vierling and capped a Phillies rally from a 2-1 hole in the seventh. Vierling hit a one-out single and stole second base to get into scoring position. The Phillies have won 10 of 11 games to streak into NL wild-card contention. Seranthony Dominguez (4-1)

  • LeBron James can't keep his hands off the Stanley Cup

    LeBron James has been enjoying his offseason after missing out on the NBA playoffs with the LA Lakers, including a meeting with the Stanley Cup.