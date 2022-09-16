Stagecoach 2023: How to Find Tickets and Weekend Passes to the Country Music Fest

Country music fans, mark your calendars. Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton are set to headline California’s Stagecoach country music festival next year, which returns to the Empire Polo Club at the end of April. Though it’s still months away, 2023 Stagecoach tickets have officially gone on sale, with general admission and weekend passes now available to buy online. Don’t want to miss out on the action next year? Here’s what you need to know to buy Stagecoach tickets online, plus the artists and bands rocking the desert that weekend.

Buy Stagecoach Tickets

When Is Stagecoach 2023?

The annual Stagecoach country music festival rides into the Empire Polo Club grounds in Indio, California, from April 28 to 30, 2023. The site is also home to Coachella, which also runs in early April 2023 over two separate weekends.

In other words, if you want to go to Stagecoach, don’t forget to book your hotel ahead of time. You can check available hotels near the festival on Expedia, Hotels.com, and Skyscanner now, though rooms tend to book up quickly.

When Do Stagecoach 2023 Passes Go on Sale?

General admission tickets and VIP passes to Stagecoach 2023 are on sale now. The festival’s tickets officially went on sale starting on Friday, Sept. 16. When you buy passes directly through Stagecoach, you may have to wait in a virtual line for a few minutes, and you’ll have about 10 minutes to make your purchase before you lose your tickets.

Country music fans can choose among a big variety of passes. The three-day Corral Standing Pit pass, $1,449+, gets you a front-row view of the stage, with three-day Saloon passes going for $799. Three-day general admission tickets start at $369, while the three-day and shuttle combo passes run around $449.

At the time of this writing, you can still find available passes on Stagecoach’s website, though they could sell out quickly. The good news? There are multiple ways to get tickets, especially if you plan far enough in advance. Read on for everywhere you can secure your spot at the 2023 party.

How to Buy Stagecoach Tickets Online: 3-Day Passes, VIP Tickets, GA Tickets

As with a lot of festivals, general admission and VIP passes can sell out fast, and we wouldn’t be shocked if that happened for this lineup. Right now, passes are still available through Stagecoach’s site. But that’s not the only place you can score 2023 Stagecoach tickets. You can find three-day passes and single-day tickets on a variety of ticket sites, including Vivid Seats and StubHub.

Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats often has festival passes available, even when shows initially sell out. The site currently has Stagecoach passes to buy. Pro tip: Rolling Stone readers can use our exclusive promo code RS15 to save $15 if you spend $125 or more on Vivid Seats.

Buy Stagecoach Tickets

StubHub

Stagecoach 2023 tickets are available to buy on StubHub. The site currently has multi-day passes and one-day tickets for sale, starting at $170.

Buy Stagecoach Tickets

Can You Livestream Stagecoach 2023 Online?

Nothing compares to seeing your favorite country artists and bands play live in the desert. But if you can’t swing the 2023 Stagecoach schedule or miss out on tickets, you might still be able to watch some of the music fest’s lineup from home. Though a livestream hasn’t been confirmed, fans could stream sets throughout the weekend on Stagecoach’s YouTube livestream for the 2022 dates. We’ll update this post if or when a livestream gets announced.

Who’s Headlining Stagecoach 2023? Schedule, Lineup

Luke Bryan fans will get the chance to see the “Country On” star for his headlining set on the first night of the music festival. Kane Brown, who recently released his third studio album Different Man, will headline the Mane Stage Saturday night, with Stapleton wrapping up the weekend as Sunday evening’s headlining act.

Stagecoach 2023’s lineup also includes acts including Jon Pardi, Breland, ZZ Top, Melissa Etheridge, Tyler Childers, Diplo, Morgan Wade, Trixie Mattel, Old Dominion, and Brooks & Dunn, to name a few. You can see the complete 2023 lineup on Stagecoach’s site.

