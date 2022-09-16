Stagecoach 2023: How to Find Tickets and Weekend Passes to the Country Music Fest

John Lonsdale
·4 min read

Country music fans, mark your calendars. Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton are set to headline California’s Stagecoach country music festival next year, which returns to the Empire Polo Club at the end of April. Though it’s still months away, 2023 Stagecoach tickets have officially gone on sale, with general admission and weekend passes now available to buy online. Don’t want to miss out on the action next year? Here’s what you need to know to buy Stagecoach tickets online, plus the artists and bands rocking the desert that weekend.

Buy Stagecoach Tickets

More from Rolling Stone

When Is Stagecoach 2023?

The annual Stagecoach country music festival rides into the Empire Polo Club grounds in Indio, California, from April 28 to 30, 2023. The site is also home to Coachella, which also runs in early April 2023 over two separate weekends.

In other words, if you want to go to Stagecoach, don’t forget to book your hotel ahead of time. You can check available hotels near the festival on Expedia, Hotels.com, and Skyscanner now, though rooms tend to book up quickly.

When Do Stagecoach 2023 Passes Go on Sale?

General admission tickets and VIP passes to Stagecoach 2023 are on sale now. The festival’s tickets officially went on sale starting on Friday, Sept. 16. When you buy passes directly through Stagecoach, you may have to wait in a virtual line for a few minutes, and you’ll have about 10 minutes to make your purchase before you lose your tickets.

Country music fans can choose among a big variety of passes. The three-day Corral Standing Pit pass, $1,449+, gets you a front-row view of the stage, with three-day Saloon passes going for $799. Three-day general admission tickets start at $369, while the three-day and shuttle combo passes run around $449.

At the time of this writing, you can still find available passes on Stagecoach’s website, though they could sell out quickly. The good news? There are multiple ways to get tickets, especially if you plan far enough in advance. Read on for everywhere you can secure your spot at the 2023 party.

How to Buy Stagecoach Tickets Online: 3-Day Passes, VIP Tickets, GA Tickets

As with a lot of festivals, general admission and VIP passes can sell out fast, and we wouldn’t be shocked if that happened for this lineup. Right now, passes are still available through Stagecoach’s site. But that’s not the only place you can score 2023 Stagecoach tickets. You can find three-day passes and single-day tickets on a variety of ticket sites, including Vivid Seats and StubHub.

Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats often has festival passes available, even when shows initially sell out. The site currently has Stagecoach passes to buy. Pro tip: Rolling Stone readers can use our exclusive promo code RS15 to save $15 if you spend $125 or more on Vivid Seats.

Buy Stagecoach Tickets

StubHub

Stagecoach 2023 tickets are available to buy on StubHub. The site currently has multi-day passes and one-day tickets for sale, starting at $170.

Buy Stagecoach Tickets

Can You Livestream Stagecoach 2023 Online?

Nothing compares to seeing your favorite country artists and bands play live in the desert. But if you can’t swing the 2023 Stagecoach schedule or miss out on tickets, you might still be able to watch some of the music fest’s lineup from home. Though a livestream hasn’t been confirmed, fans could stream sets throughout the weekend on Stagecoach’s YouTube livestream for the 2022 dates. We’ll update this post if or when a livestream gets announced.

Who’s Headlining Stagecoach 2023? Schedule, Lineup

Luke Bryan fans will get the chance to see the “Country On” star for his headlining set on the first night of the music festival. Kane Brown, who recently released his third studio album Different Man, will headline the Mane Stage Saturday night, with Stapleton wrapping up the weekend as Sunday evening’s headlining act.

Stagecoach 2023’s lineup also includes acts including Jon Pardi, Breland, ZZ Top, Melissa Etheridge, Tyler Childers, Diplo, Morgan Wade, Trixie Mattel, Old Dominion, and Brooks & Dunn, to name a few. You can see the complete 2023 lineup on Stagecoach’s site.

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th

  • Ottawa Senators sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year, $1.35-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, US$1.35-million contract. The 27-year-old registered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over 49 games with Vancouver last season before being shipped to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. Motte was held without a point over nine regular-season games with the Rangers, but had two goals in 15 playoff contests as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference final. The native of St. Clair, Mich., was selected in

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65 million extension

    The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year contract extension worth $65 million, the organization's latest move to keep its top young players in the fold long term. General manager Doug Armstrong announced the deal Tuesday, two months to the day since the Blues extended forward Robert Thomas for the identical contract terms. Each player counts $8.125 million against the salary cap from the start of the deal in 2023 through 2031. Kyrou set career highs with 27 goals, 48

  • Malachi Flynn enters third Raptors season facing increased pressure

    Malachi Flynn wasn't able to crack the Raptors' rotation consistently last season and if history repeats itself, the point guard could face an uncertain NBA future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Evander Kane, Sharks reach settlement in grievance case

    Evander Kane's time with the Sharks is officially in the rear-view mirror.

  • Hockey world unimpressed with new sponsor on Canadiens jersey

    The Montreal Canadiens revealed their newest captain on Monday, but the organization caught some flak for a less-welcome addition to the team's sacred jersey.

  • Home-field advantage is CF Montreal’s next objective as playoffs near

    MONTREAL — With a post-season spot assured and four games to spare, CF Montreal has turned its attention to securing home-field advantage in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs. Montreal (16-9-5) secured its first playoff appearance since advancing to the semifinals in 2016 with a dramatic equalizer from Zachary Brault-Guillard in the fifth minute of stoppage time in a 2-2 draw with Columbus on Friday. The club enters Tuesday's game against the visiting Chicago Fire in second place in the Ea

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Newfoundland Rogues go rogue, will switch up leagues next season

    The Newfoundland Rogues basketball team will leave the American Basketball Association and join The Basketball League for its upcoming season, the team leadership announced Thursday. Team owner Tony Kenny said COVID-19-related travel difficulties played a major role in the decision to change leagues. The Newfoundland Rogues played — and won — six games as part of the American Basketball Association before being forced to suspend games last winter. The TBL has a partnership with the National Bask

  • Cowboys QB Prescott to miss multiple weeks with hand injury

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will need surgery for a fractured bone in his throwing hand sustained in the season opener and will miss multiple weeks. The quarterback got hurt in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Prescott's right hand made contact with rushing linebacker Shaquil Barrett when throwing a pass. Prescott said he initially thought he had just jammed his hand, like he has many times before, but r

  • The huge bonus awaiting Gary Trent Jr. if he becomes a balanced offensive weapon

    Coming off a career season with the Raptors, Gary Trent Jr. has major incentive to show off a more balanced approach to his offensive game. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.