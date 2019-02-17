Stage points for 2019 Monster Energy Series
Each race except the spring Charlotte race is comprised of three stages — Stage 1, Stage 2 and the Final Stage. The Coca-Cola 600 added a fourth stage. Drivers who finish in the top 10 in Stage 1 and Stage 2 earn additional race points, with the winner of each stage earning 10 points, second place earning nine points, third place earning eight points, etc., down to one point for 10th place. Stage 3 of the Coca-Cola 600 awards points in the same manner as Stages 1 and 2 in the other races.
The Final Stage produces the race results and awards points across the field.
Below is a cumulative running tally of how many stage points drivers have earned this year, as well as their stage wins — a stage win will provide an additional bonus point per win of the postseason.
Through Daytona 500
Note: Does not include points earned for the Gander RV Duels at Daytona
2019 TOTAL STAGE POINTS
RANK
DRIVER
TEAM
STAGE POINTS
STAGE WINS
1.
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
16
1
t-2.
Joe Gibbs Racing
10
1
t-2.
Stewart-Haas Racing
10
0
t-4.
Joey Logano
Team Penske
9
0
t-4.
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
9
0
t-4.
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
9
0
7.
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
8
0
8.
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
7
0
t-9.
Roush Fenway Racing
6
0
t-9.
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
6
0
t-11.
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
5
0
t-11.
Matt DiBenedetto
Leavine Family Racing
5
0
13.
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
4
0
14.
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
3
0
15.
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
2
0
16.
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
1
0