From stage to page: Recent excursions in Indian theatre publishing provide vital insight into the form, and its future

In December last year, one of Bengaluru's oldest theatre groups, the Bangalore Little Theatre (BLT) brought out three volumes of its extended repertoire of original plays in English. A book series edited by one of its founder-trustees, Vijay Padaki, the volumes have been published as part of an outreach initiative that marks 60 years of BLT's existence.

Starting off with a staging of MoliÃ¨re's farce The Prodigious Snob in 1960, its performance roll has grown to include as many as two hundred productions, including a wealth of plays specially commissioned and developed as part of an in-house play development programme. More volumes from this wellspring are expected by the end of the year. This extensive undertaking was carried out in association with the New Delhi-based independent publishing house, Vitasta, and is part of a welcome trend in which theatre companies themselves are spearheading the publication of plays " an otherwise languishing publishing genre urgently in need of just such a fillip.

In Mumbai, the Being Association theatre group have been regularly publishing the winning entries of its Sanhita Manch Hindi playwriting contest in yearly volumes; and under-25 theatre movement Thespo, which has revealed itself as a significant microcosm of the active ferment of youth theatre in India, recently brought out a multilingual edition of its most outstanding plays selected from over two tumultuous decades of festival programming. Also in Bengaluru, the experimental theatre outfit, Indian Ensemble, has been running the First Draft Ideas Lab, a writing programme for playwrights that has embarked on its second edition last month, after the first yielded a rich haul of four new plays last year.

Bangalore Little Theatre's three volumes of original plays.

The BLT offerings include a book of classic plays, another of children's plays while a third is dedicated to 'The History of Ideas', a programme of new plays that the group has been running for more than a decade. In a note that accompanies each edition, theatre director Anmol Vellani sums up the effort thus, "There is a hunger for strong dramatic texts in India, where theatre production has grown far more rapidly than playwriting. In that context, these volumes will be seen as yet another precious gift that BLT has given to the theatre community." These texts include literary adaptations like Monsters in the Dark, based on Siddhartha Mukherjee's Pulitzer-winning The Emperor of All Maladies; biographical excursions like Finding Ananda, which was commissioned by the Ministry of Culture to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary year of Swami Vivekananda; dialectic theatre like The Prophet and the Poet, in which Gandhi and Tagore are pitted opposite each other; and translations such as those of the Sanskrit classic Mricchakatika, and the Tamil classic Silappadikaram.

The selections are well-researched, engaging and layered narratives, bearing all the hallmarks that lend themselves to a finesse of presentation in terms of articulated themes, even if seeped in conventional modes of theatre-making. Many of these plays have become legacy productions for BLT, some with a provenance that goes back decades. Peculiarly, some are dedicated rather than credited to the writers who came up with the initial manuscripts. This acknowledges the role played by workshopping teams of actors, technicians and directors in shaping the material into stage-ready productions. In a way, the BLT volumes are collections of plays in which the playwright, a figure traditionally influential in theatre, is but a cog in a wheel.

This system of attribution by omission is likely a slippery slope, in which authorship is regarded as subsumed by the creative labour of the collective, with none of the 'many owners' listed as coauthors.

In contrast, rather than in-house plays, the Sanhita Manch invites nationwide entries of unpublished manuscripts (usually in Hindi, but expanded to include English and Marathi submissions this year), with the mandate of showcasing the best scripts as workable productions helmed by experienced directors in an annual festival, apart from publishing each year's selections. "Our experience with an outside publisher for the first edition wasn't great in terms of distribution and publicity, so we decided to bring out future editions ourselves," says co-founder Rasika Agashe. Rangkalam - Sanhita Manch Ke Chuninda Natak, brought out in 2017 by StoryMirror, a self-publishing service, included Ashish Pathak's acclaimed Agarbatti, a stirring reimagining of the real-life destinies of the widows of the Behmai massacre, and Rajesh Kumar's Sat Bhashe Raidas, in which Ravidas, the 15th-century Bhakti mystic, is canonised as a resurrected Dalit icon.

