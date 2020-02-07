Stage lengths for the 2020 NASCAR season

Staff Report
NASCAR.com
Stage lengths for the 2020 NASCAR season

NASCAR has announced the 2020 stage lengths for the NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

See the full list below.

NEWS: NASCAR Cup Series | Xfinity Series | Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series

(*)–indicates race is a playoff race

NASCAR Cup Series

RACE

STAGE 1

STAGE 2

FINAL STAGE

Daytona

65

130

200

Las Vegas

80

160

267

Auto Club

60

120

200

Phoenix

75

190

312

Atlanta

105

210

325

Miami

80

160

267

Texas

105

210

334

Bristol

125

250

500

Richmond

80

235

400

Talladega

60

120

188

Dover

75

237

400

Martinsville

130

260

500

Charlotte

100

200 (Stage 3: 300)

400

Kansas

80

160

267

Michigan

60

120

200

Sonoma

25

50

110

Chicagoland

80

160

267

Pocono

25

77

130

Pocono-2

30

85

140

Indianapolis

50

100

160

Kentucky

80

160

267

New Hampshire

75

185

301

Michigan-2

60

120

200

Watkins Glen

20

40

90

Dover-2

75

237

400

Daytona-2

50

100

160

Darlington*

115

230

367

Richmond-2*

80

235

400

Bristol-2*

125

250

500

Las Vegas-2*

80

160

267

Talladega-2*

60

120

188

Charlotte Roval*

25

50

109

Kansas-2*

80

160

267

Texas-2*

105

210

334

Martinsville-2*

130

260

500

Phoenix-2*

75

190

312

 

NASCAR Xfinity Series

RACE

STAGE 1

STAGE 2

FINAL STAGE

Daytona

30

60

120

Las Vegas

45

90

200

Auto Club

35

70

150

Phoenix

45

90

200

Atlanta

40

80

163

Miami

45

90

200

Texas

45

90

200

Bristol

85

170

300

Talladega

25

50

113

Dover

45

90

200

Charlotte

45

90

200

Mid-Ohio

23

48

75

Michigan

30

60

125

Iowa

80

165

250

Chicagoland

45

90

200

Pocono

25

50

100

Indianapolis Road

20

40

62

Kentucky

45

90

200

New Hampshire

45

90

200

Iowa-2

80

165

250

Road America

14

29

45

Watkins Glen

20

40

82

Dover-2

45

90

200

Daytona-2

30

60

100

Darlington

45

90

147

Richmond-2

75

150

250

Bristol-2*

85

170

300

Las Vegas-2*

45

90

200

Charlotte Roval*

20

40

67

Kansas*

45

90

200

Texas-2*

45

90

200

Martinsville*

70

140

250

Phoenix-2*

45

90

200

 

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series

RACE

STAGE 1

STAGE 2

FINAL STAGE

Daytona

20

40

100

Las Vegas

30

60

134

Atlanta

30

60

130

Martinsville

30

60

134

Texas

35

70

147

Richmond

70

140

250

Dover

45

90

200

Charlotte

30

60

134

Kansas

40

80

167

Texas-2

40

80

167

Iowa

65

130

200

Chicagoland

35

70

150

Pocono

15

30

60

Kentucky

35

70

150

Eldora

40

90

150

Michigan

20

40

100

Gateway*

50

105

160

Canadian Tire Motorsports Park*

20

40

64

Bristol*

55

110

200

Las Vegas-2*

30

60

134

Talladega*

20

40

94

Martinsville*

50

100

200

Phoenix*

45

90

150

 

