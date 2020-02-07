Stage lengths for the 2020 NASCAR season
NASCAR has announced the 2020 stage lengths for the NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.
See the full list below.
NEWS: NASCAR Cup Series | Xfinity Series | Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series
(*)–indicates race is a playoff race
NASCAR Cup Series
RACE
STAGE 1
STAGE 2
FINAL STAGE
Daytona
65
130
200
Las Vegas
80
160
267
Auto Club
60
120
200
Phoenix
75
190
312
Atlanta
105
210
325
Miami
80
160
267
Texas
105
210
334
Bristol
125
250
500
Richmond
80
235
400
Talladega
60
120
188
Dover
75
237
400
Martinsville
130
260
500
Charlotte
100
200 (Stage 3: 300)
400
Kansas
80
160
267
Michigan
60
120
200
Sonoma
25
50
110
Chicagoland
80
160
267
Pocono
25
77
130
Pocono-2
30
85
140
Indianapolis
50
100
160
Kentucky
80
160
267
New Hampshire
75
185
301
Michigan-2
60
120
200
Watkins Glen
20
40
90
Dover-2
75
237
400
Daytona-2
50
100
160
Darlington*
115
230
367
Richmond-2*
80
235
400
Bristol-2*
125
250
500
Las Vegas-2*
80
160
267
Talladega-2*
60
120
188
Charlotte Roval*
25
50
109
Kansas-2*
80
160
267
Texas-2*
105
210
334
Martinsville-2*
130
260
500
Phoenix-2*
75
190
312
NASCAR Xfinity Series
RACE
STAGE 1
STAGE 2
FINAL STAGE
Daytona
30
60
120
Las Vegas
45
90
200
Auto Club
35
70
150
Phoenix
45
90
200
Atlanta
40
80
163
Miami
45
90
200
Texas
45
90
200
Bristol
85
170
300
Talladega
25
50
113
Dover
45
90
200
Charlotte
45
90
200
Mid-Ohio
23
48
75
Michigan
30
60
125
Iowa
80
165
250
Chicagoland
45
90
200
Pocono
25
50
100
Indianapolis Road
20
40
62
Kentucky
45
90
200
New Hampshire
45
90
200
Iowa-2
80
165
250
Road America
14
29
45
Watkins Glen
20
40
82
Dover-2
45
90
200
Daytona-2
30
60
100
Darlington
45
90
147
Richmond-2
75
150
250
Bristol-2*
85
170
300
Las Vegas-2*
45
90
200
Charlotte Roval*
20
40
67
Kansas*
45
90
200
Texas-2*
45
90
200
Martinsville*
70
140
250
Phoenix-2*
45
90
200
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series
RACE
STAGE 1
STAGE 2
FINAL STAGE
Daytona
20
40
100
Las Vegas
30
60
134
Atlanta
30
60
130
Martinsville
30
60
134
Texas
35
70
147
Richmond
70
140
250
Dover
45
90
200
Charlotte
30
60
134
Kansas
40
80
167
Texas-2
40
80
167
Iowa
65
130
200
Chicagoland
35
70
150
Pocono
15
30
60
Kentucky
35
70
150
Eldora
40
90
150
Michigan
20
40
100
Gateway*
50
105
160
Canadian Tire Motorsports Park*
20
40
64
Bristol*
55
110
200
Las Vegas-2*
30
60
134
Talladega*
20
40
94
Martinsville*
50
100
200
Phoenix*
45
90
150