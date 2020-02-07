Stage lengths for the 2020 NASCAR season

NASCAR has announced the 2020 stage lengths for the NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

See the full list below.

NEWS: NASCAR Cup Series | Xfinity Series | Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series

(*)–indicates race is a playoff race

NASCAR Cup Series RACE STAGE 1 STAGE 2 FINAL STAGE Daytona 65 130 200 Las Vegas 80 160 267 Auto Club 60 120 200 Phoenix 75 190 312 Atlanta 105 210 325 Miami 80 160 267 Texas 105 210 334 Bristol 125 250 500 Richmond 80 235 400 Talladega 60 120 188 Dover 75 237 400 Martinsville 130 260 500 Charlotte 100 200 (Stage 3: 300) 400 Kansas 80 160 267 Michigan 60 120 200 Sonoma 25 50 110 Chicagoland 80 160 267 Pocono 25 77 130 Pocono-2 30 85 140 Indianapolis 50 100 160 Kentucky 80 160 267 New Hampshire 75 185 301 Michigan-2 60 120 200 Watkins Glen 20 40 90 Dover-2 75 237 400 Daytona-2 50 100 160 Darlington* 115 230 367 Richmond-2* 80 235 400 Bristol-2* 125 250 500 Las Vegas-2* 80 160 267 Talladega-2* 60 120 188 Charlotte Roval* 25 50 109 Kansas-2* 80 160 267 Texas-2* 105 210 334 Martinsville-2* 130 260 500 Phoenix-2* 75 190 312

NASCAR Xfinity Series RACE STAGE 1 STAGE 2 FINAL STAGE Daytona 30 60 120 Las Vegas 45 90 200 Auto Club 35 70 150 Phoenix 45 90 200 Atlanta 40 80 163 Miami 45 90 200 Texas 45 90 200 Bristol 85 170 300 Talladega 25 50 113 Dover 45 90 200 Charlotte 45 90 200 Mid-Ohio 23 48 75 Michigan 30 60 125 Iowa 80 165 250 Chicagoland 45 90 200 Pocono 25 50 100 Indianapolis Road 20 40 62 Kentucky 45 90 200 New Hampshire 45 90 200 Iowa-2 80 165 250 Road America 14 29 45 Watkins Glen 20 40 82 Dover-2 45 90 200 Daytona-2 30 60 100 Darlington 45 90 147 Richmond-2 75 150 250 Bristol-2* 85 170 300 Las Vegas-2* 45 90 200 Charlotte Roval* 20 40 67 Kansas* 45 90 200 Texas-2* 45 90 200 Martinsville* 70 140 250 Phoenix-2* 45 90 200

