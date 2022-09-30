Stage 1 Buick Gran Sport Takes Center Stage at The Raleigh Classic Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This Buick has muscle and style.

The 1971 Buick GS, an acronym for Gran Sport, is a nice piece of pure American Muscle featuring sleek body lines paired with potent performance. The Gran Sport was thrown on multiple high-performing cars that Buick put out dating back to 1965. Buick was also known for luxury, and Cadillac was the only one to eclipse in that department but didn't offer high-performance models. That's why the Buick GS stood alone due to having both power and comfort.

For the 1971 model, three power options were available: a 350-cubic-inch V8, a 455ci V8, and a Stage 1 455. All '71 models needed to adhere by stricter exhaust emissions regulations set in place so, GM reduced the compression on their biggest 455-cubic-inch V8 engine from 10.0:1 to 8.5:1 which allowed it to run on regular 91 octane pump fuel. Shifting power was provided by either the standard column-shifted 3-speed manual or optional four-speed or a Turbo Hydra-Matic transmissions. This 455 is numbers matching and the automatic transmission is also numbers matching.

This 1971 Buick Gran Sport convertible is finished in its original Bittersweet Mist paint, and is one of only 81 total convertibles made in 1971. In addition to being rare, it’s also well-optioned with power steering, power brakes, tilt steering, Rally wheels, AM/FM radio, armrest and tach/gauge package.

This car and hundreds of others will be sold at the Raleigh Classic's Winter Auction December 2-3. To consign, register to bid and see other vehicles visit https://www.raleighclassic.com



