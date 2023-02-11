The Staffordshire market town that’s home to Britain's best pub

Tamworth Tap - Tamworth Tap

You’ve got to be quick if you want a seat at the Tamworth Tap. At just after 4pm on a Thursday afternoon – opening time – the brewpub is filling up fast with a disparate selection of customers: office staff; young couples; men in workwear; older ladies from the charity shop up the road. By 5pm, it seems like everyone in Tamworth is here.

I feel a bit sheepish occupying a small table all by myself, but only a bit. The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) recently anointed it the National Pub of The Year and it’s a delight.

There’s excellent cask beer, great service from the two young women behind the bar – Beth and Sophie – and a jaw-dropping assortment of beer-related decor, including cushions made from beer mats, boughs of hops, and a door handle in the shape of an ale pump. Every detail, it seems, has been attended to.

Quirky interiors: inside the Tamworth Tap - Tamworth Tap

What makes it more remarkable is that the Tamworth Tap has existed for just five years. Unlike many modern microbreweries, it feels like a proper pub: this is no corridor with cask ale, nor is it intimidating for an out-of-towner.

It has nooks and crannies, plus a huge, magical beer garden – one of the best in the UK – which runs down to a 30-foot-high Saxon herringbone wall, overlooked by the Staffordshire market town’s Norman castle.

Tonight, though, it’s too cold to sit outdoors. George Greenaway, who runs the pub with his wife Louise, is at the bar chatting to regulars. Its excellence is a tribute to his enthusiasm for beer: the decorations were bought bit-by-bit from auctions and eBay, he tells me. “I’m obsessive,” admits the 55-year-old. “My wife will concur.”

The beer garden at the Tamworth Tap - Tamworth Tap

The pub came about after he established a brewery on the same site in the summer of 2017. Greenaway, also the brewer, was regularly badgered about when he planned to open a bar – so he did.

There are eight cask beers available at any one time; tonight, many are Scottish, laid on for the previous evening’s Burns Night celebrations, alongside one of Greenaway’s beers, called Whopper. Pale and living up to its name at 6.5 per cent ABV, it’s clean, not cloying, with plenty of old-fashioned hop bitterness. Good value, too, at £4.20 a pint.

Greenaway visited previous CAMRA pubs of the year when he was planning the Tap – an effort that has paid off in terms of atmosphere, which is the key element in any great pub. There is a hum of relaxed contentment. Behind me, a table of regulars chat and tease each other, one crisp Scottish voice afloat amid an ocean of warm West Midlands vowels.

Tamworth Tap - Tamworth Tap

This year’s runners-up – the Station House in Durham, the Horse & Jockey in Stapleford, Nottinghamshire and the King’s Head in Norwich – are equally focused on providing a warm, welcoming atmosphere. And that’s what separates the great from the good and not-so-good: like previous winners the Salutation Inn in Gloucestershire (2014) and the Kelham Island Tavern in Sheffield (2008, 2009), this pub is rooted in its locality, but it’s not just for locals.

It is perfectly positioned if you are visiting the town, in fact. Based in a 16th-century former shop on Market Street, it looks out on three of Tamworth’s greatest hits: a statue of Robert Peel, the 19th-century Prime Minister whose Tamworth Manifesto forms the basis of modern Conservatism; the 18th-century town hall, with its arcaded ground floor market place; and a metal sculpture of a Tamworth pig, the town’s major contribution to good eating.

The bronze statue of Sir Robert Peel outside Tamworth old Town Hall - Alamy

In the other direction is the castle, a huge sandy-red circular Norman pile, while two minutes’ north is St Editha’s, a mediaeval church with Grade I-listed organ and a churchyard full of bulky pre-Victorian gravestones.

In between, alas, are some unfortunate post-war structures, and the nationwide decline of the town centre is as obvious here as anywhere, but nonetheless, Tamworth boasts an appealingly eccentric energy.

Tamworth castle - Alamy

And as Greenaway, a proud native son, points out, it has lots of potential. It’s certainly an easy place to get to by train: at the Tamworth Tap, 10 minutes’ walk from the station, a departures board above the door keeps out-of-towners like me up to date with the comings and goings at the station.

Most customers are drinking cask ale (about 80 per cent of sales are cask, according to Greenaway), but you don’t have to be a CAMRA loyalist to enjoy this place. There are plenty of other options, from excellent wine to cider, spirits and more than 60 bottled Belgian beers. There’s an admirable commitment to provide something for almost everyone.

Tamworth Tap - Tamworth Tap

Which is, I think, as it should be. Historically, cask ale has been a central element in English and Welsh pubs. What else is important? George Orwell’s 1946 essay “The Moon Under Water” famously lists 10 key items that his perfect pub should have, some of which must have seemed whimsical even then (strawberry-pink china mugs? Liver- sausage sandwiches?). He was writing about London pubs, but even within that narrower remit the list is uncharacteristically verbose.

In truth, there’s only one absolutely crucial thing: the person running it. Many of modern Britain’s pubs are sub-par because they are run by huge, distant pub companies that either don’t trust their managers, or don’t support them sufficiently.

If the person running a pub is knowledgeable, hard-working and – given the current energy crisis, among other things – a bit lucky, everything else should follow: the drinks, the service, the decor and most importantly, the atmosphere.

For customers, pubs are places to relax and enjoy yourself; as a publican, you need an obsessive attention to detail and high standards. That’s how you create a truly great pub like the Tamworth Tap – and one that’s worth travelling for.

Where to stay in Tamworth

The Peel Aldergate (01827 67676) offers double rooms from £90 per night, including breakfast. Its n-site restaurant Christopher’s serves well-made English food (think chicken and ham pie, bread and butter pudding, etc), and a two-course lunch costs £15.95.

What do you think makes the perfect pub? Please let us know in the comments