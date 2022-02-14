Stafford throws game-winner to Kupp as Rams beat Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald ripped off his helmet and sprinted around the field at SoFi Stadium, pointing to his finger as he looked into the crowd. Rings were in order.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year pressured Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow into an incomplete pass on fourth down to preserve a 23-20 win in Super Bowl LVI Sunday.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw the game-winning, one-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp with 1:25 remaining. Kupp, named Super Bowl MVP, caught eight passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

The win gives the Rams their second title and first championship since 1999 when the franchise was in St. Louis. The victory also provided a bit of redemption for a team that came up short in the Super Bowl in 2019, when it lost to the New England Patriots.

The game-winning drive spanned 15 plays and 79 yards and was extended by multiple penalties from the Bengals, which included a holding flag on linebacker Germaine Pratt on third-and-goal.

Stafford, acquired in a trade from the Detroit Lions before the season, completed 26 of 40 passes for 283 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Donald, the game-wrecking defensive tackle made the game-sealing play, had two of the Rams’ seven sacks as they flustered Burrow throughout the second half.

The Rams led 13-3 in the first half, but the Bengals responded with 17 straight points, including a pair of touchdown catches by wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. caught a 17-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring in the first quarter but left the game with a non-contact knee injury in the second quarter and did not return.

