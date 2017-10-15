Stafford, Kinkaid lead Devils to 3-2 win over Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) -- The New Jersey Devils kept their focus when they were outplayed in the first period and bounced back nicely one night after their first loss of the season.

Drew Stafford scored early in the third period, backup goalie Keith Kinkaid stopped 29 shots in his season debut and the Devils beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Saturday.

''We all kind of lifted each other up and we were able to get back to competing and working, it was as simple as that,'' Stafford said. ''We got outworked in the first and Keith bailed us out, so that was pretty much the difference.''

Adam Henrique and Miles Wood scored in the second period as New Jersey improved to 4-1-0 - a nice start for a team that finished last in the Eastern Conference at 28-40-14 last season.

''I think we just had to re-evaluate what kind of team we were and what we were doing out there,'' Devils coach John Hynes said. ''We need to work hard, get on the forecheck and stick to detail. We just got away from that a little bit. We came back and worked hard throughout the rest of the game.''

Rick Nash and Kevin Shattenkirk scored for the Rangers, and backup Ondrej Pavelec had 16 saves in his first start since signing with New York in the offseason. The Rangers dropped to 1-5-0 for the first time since 1980.

''We have no one to blame but ourselves, the guys in this room here,'' New York captain Ryan McDonagh said. ''We're not performing. We're not playing the way we need to play.''

With the Devils trailing 1-0, Henrique tied the score with about 9 1/2 minutes remaining in the second as he took a backhand pass from Brian Gibbons in front and snapped it past Pavelec for his second of the season.

Wood put the Devils ahead with 3:19 remaining in the period as he deflected a slap shot by Ben Lovejoy past Pavelec for his third.