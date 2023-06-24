Staffing shortages force temporary ER closures at Carleton Place hospital

Staffing shortages have forced the Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital to close overnight on the weekend, for the third time this month. (Kate Porter/CBC - image credit)

The Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital says a shortage of nursing staff has forced it to temporarily close its emergency rooms overnight this weekend — the third time it has done so this month.

The hospital's ER was closed from Friday at 4 p.m. to Saturday at 7 a.m. and will close again from Saturday at 7 p.m. until Sunday at 7 a.m.

The rest of the hospital will remain open and caring for patients, hospital staff said in a statement.

Mary Wilson Trider, president and CEO of the Mississippi River Health Alliance, said the closure was due to "staffing challenges."

"Patient and staff safety is our main priority," she said. "I want to applaud our staff in their efforts to ensure the best care for our community. They have provided outstanding care throughout the pandemic, and they are tired."

People needing to seek emergency care during the ER closure should go to the closest hospitals in Almonte, Ont., Perth, Ont., Arnprior, Ont., and west Ottawa, the hospital said in a statement.

Ambulances will take people to the nearest open hospital, but patients could speak with a registered nurse 24 hours a day by calling Telehealth Ontario.