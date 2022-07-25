Staffer Says She’s Been Fired by the New Yorker After Complaining About Inequality

Robert Alexander

The New Yorker’s archive editor says she has been fired after she raised concerns about gender inequality at the magazine and accused its editor-in-chief of inserting errors into her articles.

Erin Overbey announced her firing in a Twitter thread on Wednesday. Her update came less than a week after she claimed she had been put on a “performance review” after she had raised concerns about pay parity at the magazine. She also alleged that “factual errors” that the outlet used to partly justify the review were in fact inserted into her copy by David Remnick, the New Yorker’s editor-in-chief. At the time, a spokesperson for the magazine called Overbey’s allegation “absurd.”

New Yorker Staffer Goes Nuclear on David Remnick

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.