Staffer at Hillsview Acres tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member at Hillsview Acres Home for Special Care located in Middlefield tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

The home’s administrators were notified on the morning of Jan. 6 and a public announcement was made the following day.

The staff member had not been in the facility during the virus’s contagious period and, following an investigation by public health, there “is no chance that it was spread to any residents by this staff member,” according to a post on the facility’s Facebook page.

The staff member was off work and self-isolating while awaiting testing results.

All eligible residents have received their booster shots and staffing and supply levels are sufficient to provide care for the residents, according to the administration.

“During this difficult time, we remain focused on caring for residents and making sure our staff and residents are safe,” it also said in the post. “Hillsview Acres is deeply committed to providing residents with the highest level of care, and we are taking every precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Resident visits have been suspended until Jan. 17 as per the Nova Scotia government’s COVID-19 update on Jan. 5.

White Point Beach Resort temporarily closing

Meanwhile, White Point Beach Resort in Queens has announced it was closing until at least the end of January.

COVID-19 has “finally crept past the welcome sign and a few members of our team, our 'family,' have tested positive,” the resort announced on social media Jan. 9.

The doors closed Jan. 10 and will remain so until at least Jan. 31, “while we await and evaluate the future messaging made by the premier and (Chief Medical Officer of Health ) Dr. (Robert) Strang,” advised the resort.

Kevin McBain, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, LighthouseNOW Progress Bulletin

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near