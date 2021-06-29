Firms urged to give staff time off for England game

Starmer called on bosses to let staff leave early to watch the game

Staff should be allowed to finish work early to watch England take on Germany, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The Labour leader's comments come after the Trade Union Congress (TUC) urged employers to be flexible in allowing workers time off to follow the Euro 2020 clash, which starts at 17:00 BST.

TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady said bosses being flexible can cut absences and boost productivity.

She added staff could make up any lost time at a later date.

Sir Keir tweeted to wish Gareth Southgate's side good luck ahead of the last-16 clash against Germany, before he added: "Staff should be allowed to finish early so they can watch the match."

The TUC's Ms Frances, who is an Arsenal and England fan, said: "Millions of workers around the UK will want to cheer on their national teams in Euro 2020 - especially after the tournament was postponed last year.

"Bosses should talk to their staff and try and let people who want to watch the games do so, either at work or at home - and then claim back their time afterwards.

"Whether it's about major sporting events like Euro 2020, attending a medical appointment or picking up the kids from school, allowing people more flexibility in how and when they do their work makes them happier."

Law firm Levins Solicitors tweeted it was shutting at 4pm so staff could watch the England match.

Shutting at 4pm so we can all watch the England match. According to our senior partner "It is coming home" — Levins Solicitors (@LevinsLaw) June 29, 2021

Schools Minister Nick Gibb said staff being allowed to leave work early for the game was "really a matter for industry and for business".

"I'll have to be in a debate on the estimates in the House of Commons when the football starts," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

Story continues

Asked if his own staff at the Department for Education could finish early, he added: "Civil servants have a very demanding job and I'm sure they'll be able the juggle the demands of being a civil servant with being able to sneak a glimpse."

England will take on Germany in front of 40,000 fans at Wembley

The TUC estimated more than one in five UK employees, 5.8 million people, work evenings and weekends.

The union suggested bosses talk with employees about "arrangements for key games" now the tournament has entered the knockout stages.

It suggested either allowing staff to watch the game on the company's premises or from home.

Banner saying 'Get in touch'

Have you been given time off work to watch the football? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.