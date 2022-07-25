Staff diversity has been a point of emphasis for Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy

When the Dallas Cowboys report for training camp Tuesday, they will do so with a new offensive coach to be in full compliance with the NFL’s newly-mandated policy to address the league’s push diversify the coaching staffs.

Evan Harrington comes to the Cowboys after serving three months as the tight ends coach at Austin Peay. He spent 2021 as an assistant at North Carolina Central.

According to the league, the coach must work closely with the head coach and the offensive staff, with the goal of increasing minority participation in the pool of offensive coaches that eventually produces the most sought-after candidates for head-coaching positions.

This is not Harrington’s first stint in the NFL. From 2019-21, he worked for the NFL’s Washington Commanders as an offensive assistant and the assistant director of player engagement.

And this is not Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy first foray into creating opportunities for minorities on his coaching staff.

Since McCarthy took over in 2020, the Cowboys’ coaching staff has been above the league average of 35 percent minority.

Of the Cowboys’ 29 assistants on the 2022 staff, 15 are minorities, including the entire strength and conditioning staff which is the only one in the NFL made up of entirely Black coaches.

It is the largest percentage Black coaches in franchise history and a decided jump from staff under Jason Garrett, who preceded McCarthy.

Garrett’s last staff in 2019 employed eight minority coaches among a list of 22 assistants.

“Diversity is obviously a premium focus, and I feel like it’s something that I’ve always had at the forefront of my thinking since becoming a head coach,” McCarthy said.

The list of Black coaches on the Cowboys include Harrington, assistant head coach Rob Davis, running backs coach Skip Peete, wide receivers coach Robert Prince, tight ends coach Lunda Wells, defensive passing game coordinator/secondary Joe Whitt Jr., defensive line coach Aden Durde, assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett, defensive backs coach Al Harris, senior defensive assistant George Edwards, quality control/defense Cannon Matthews, assistant special teams coach Rayne Stewart, strength and conditioning coach Harold Nash Jr., assistant strength coach Kendall Smith and assistant strength coach Cedric Smith.

McCarthy says his focus on trying to create a diverse staff goes back to when he was with Packers in 1999 and got work with head coach Ray Rhodes, offensive coordinator Sherm Lewis and defensive back coordinator Emmitt Thomas.

“That was a great experience for me,” McCarthy said. “It was impactful, and in the way Ray went about it, because I have tremendous respect for all three of them. They’re all fantastic football coaches. So, that was an impactful moment.”

McCarthy’s primary focus on minorities has been largely through former players.

He said always felt a “little something extra giving a former player an opportunity.”

But his methods have been intentional and purposeful in a league that is 70 percent Black.

McCarthy is big on culture and environment. A diverse staff is essential to relating to players and winning the locker room.

“It is real important,” Davis said. “Not for the optics of it but for the players. The players see someone that looks like them. They are sharp and not only can they coach them on the field but they can life coach them as well. From in between the lines to the kitchen table to talk about how we grew up is very similar. There can be a sense of comfort and familiarity.

“I think it’s great to have that kind of diversity, particularly when we are fighting so hard to get guys in position to get to the next level.”

Davis’ has the title of assistant head coach. But he doesn’t coach a position. He never has.

Under McCarthy with the Green Bay Packers from 2008-2017, Davis was director of player engagement.

Davis’ role in Dallas is relationship building and team development. He serves as a go between for the coaches and as a sounding board for the players if they need to get things off their chest.

“Players see a black man in a leadership position who can speak their language and communicate with them, so that is an asset,” Davis said.

McCarthy’s main goal is to put the best staff together to help him win.

All of the hires have come in concert with the offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and special teams coordinator John Fassel.

And many have simply been organic, especially when it comes to the strength and conditioning staff.

Markus Paul was the head strength coach on Mike McCarthy’s first staff in 2020. He was a holdover from Garrett’s prior staff. Paul brought in Nash, who was elevated to the top job after Paul’s unfortunate death during the 2020 season. Kendall Smith was also a holdover from Garrett’s staff and Cedric was added in 2021.

“I’d like to sit here and say, “Yeah, I did it for diversity,” but I didn’t,” McCarthy said. “I did it because they were the best men for the job. And I think clearly that’s the most important. It worked out that way, diversity. But I love our strength staff.”

None of this means the Cowboys are perfect in terms of staff diversity.

The Cowboys are among a number of NFL teams who have never had a black non-interim head coach, including the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Commanders, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

“Every organization can have more and do more,” Davis said. “From what I have seen Dallas is right there as far as giving minorities an opportunity to grow. Mike has never been shy about giving Black coaches opportunities.”