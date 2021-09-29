Stadium Named After Indian-Americans Who Helped Build It

India House Houston has dedicated a grand stadium in the names of Indian-Americans, Dr Durga and Sushila Agrawal. The stadium will serve as a place for Indian-Americans to organise sport events.

The couple has been involved with India House since it's inception. They helped in the building of the stadium and have given considerable amounts of donations for the Indian-American community in Houstan. Dr Agrawal, a founding member and trustee of the non-profit, had envisioned bringing the culture of cricket to the US.

""This stadium is another great addition to India House and we hope that the family and friends will come to watch the local cricket games hosted at India House on Saturdays.”" - Durga Agrawal to the PTI

"As a plaque was unveiled by Agrawal, the stadium lights were turned on illuminating the 5.5-acre ground amidst a thunderous applause from the audience during a ceremony last week, attended by over 100 Indian-Americans, keeping in mind the COVID-19 protocols," PTI reported. The event was attended by close to 125 people from the Indian-American Community.

Durga Agrawal is the founder and CEO of Piping Technology and Products based in Houston and serve at the University of Houston System as Board of Regents, and Board of Directors of Asia Society Texas among others.

India House is a non-profit based in the US working for the Indian-American Community. Established in 2008, it promotes cultural and social events in Houston. It has also indulged in welfare-related activities and worked relentlessly during times such as the ongoing pandemic.

They have collaborated with various health facilities and even with the Indian Consul in Houston in order to gather the community together and do some good. They are working in areas of providing heath and legal facilities, technical knowledge to seniors, organising youth programmes, and art and cultural events.

The organisation calls itself a collective dream of all the generations of Indian Americans.

(With inputs from the PTI)

