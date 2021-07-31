Stadium Announcer Who Abused Cristiano Ronaldo & His Mother During Porto vs Juventus, Champions League 2020-21 Fined

It was during Porto vs Juventus, Champions League 2020-21 that a stadium announcer named Saul had abused Cristiano Ronaldo and his mother after Juventus lost the first round of the tournament. Porto had caused a major upset when they defeated Juventus and caused a major upset. This announcer Saul, vented out his frustration on CR7 via Instagram stories and branded Juventus as "Italian thieves" and called out that "pig Ronaldo" in shocking remarks. Saul also had abused CR7's mother Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro and called her a "toothless" crone. Surely these comments were noticed by the Disciplinary Board of the Portuguese Federation. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Could Happen if Barcelona Announces Argentine’s Contract Before Joan Gamper Trophy 2021 Finals.

Not only did they condemn the act but also fined him Euro 1,430. Saul will have to pay this to Ronaldo's family for abusing his mother. According to Football Italia, Saul this is not the first time that he has been charged with any offence. During the clash against Benfica, Saul was heard shouting that they were "tired of being robbed". He was slapped with a 30-day ban from the stadium back then for his act.

Talking about Cristiano Ronaldo, he is back to Juventus and is seen sweating it out in the stadium with the team. Very often the official account of Juventus shares his pictures along with the team. Juventus boss, Massimiliano Allegri had earlier said that Ronaldo needs to take more responsibility in the team now. His role now is quite different from the time he joined Juventus.

