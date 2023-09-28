Stacy London and Clinton Kelly Are Reuniting and It Feels So Good

The famous style duo kissed and made up — literally

Since the end of TLC's What Not to Wear, fans have been heartbroken — not only because the beloved show was no longer offering up fashion tips and got replaced by Sister Wives, but because co-hosts Stacy London and Clinton Kelly had a not-so-quiet falling out. Well, that's all over now. This morning, the duo made a joint appearance on the Today show to tell everyone that the gang is back together and that all the stories that had circulated about a vicious fight between the two were greatly exaggerated.

“After seeing the same clickbait story over and over and over on Instagram about how much we hated each other, I was like, ‘I can’t take this anymore.’ Because we don’t really hate each other. We love each other, as a matter of fact,” Kelly said during their segment. “We have very strong feelings toward each other. So I reached out to Stacy and I was like, ‘Can we put this behind us? Let’s talk it out.’ And we had a really emotional conversation. It was during the pandemic, sort of as the pandemic was ending. And we just talked through it all.”

"I sobbed my eyes out,” London added. "I let it all hang out. I told Clinton everything that made me sad, everything that hurt me, every way I thought I hurt him. All the petty grudges, all the stupid crap.”

What Not to Wear ran from 2003 to 2013. Later, in 2017, fans noticed that Kelly had blocked London on Twitter, which is now known as X. Kelly wasn't subtle about their relationship in the collection of essays that published, writing that he “either adored her or despised her, and never anything in between.”

“I think part of that is, you know, what I said about evolution. When you grow up a little bit — and we did grow up together on television — there was a lot of points of pride that I don’t think either of us were willing to cop to,” London said today.

The two also announced that they're going on tour together, giving fans one more chance to see that signature "chemistry."

“Now, we’ve decided, we have this great chemistry, we make each other laugh, we finish each other’s sentences, why aren’t we sharing this with the world? So we’re going on tour,” Kelly said.

The 10-city live tour will kick off in Birmingham, Alabama, on Oct. 5 and finish its run in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 18.

“We’re going to stand up and we’re going to talk about the behind-the-scenes stories of What Not to Wear,’” Kelly said of the show.

"Lots of goss!” London promised.

For anyone wondering whether or not the show will address their feud, rest easy.

“The big feud, we’ll go through that,” Kelly said. “We’ll do lots of audience participation, like if people want style advice, our updated style advice.”



